How Cooper DeJean Is Adjusting To Playing New Position In Eagles Defense

Cooper DeJean is used to playing multiple positions in the Philadelphia Eagles secondary. That's why the Eagles traded up to draft him in the second round two years ago.

DeJean has spent the bulk of his time playing in the slot, and has been excellent in that role. The Eagles don't want to take him out of the slot, yet would have to when going to a base defense.

Vic Fangio solved that problem fast. The Eagles don't want to take DeJean off the field, and won't have to in a base defense.

With the safety position still in flux ooutside of Andrew Mukuba, Fangio will have DeJean playing safety in a base package. The Eagles don't play base defense much under Fangio, notably less than 15% of the defensive snaps for the season.

DeJean admits it's not easy playing safety

Even though DeJean won't be playing safety much, and he's excited for the challenge of playing the position, this isn't just plug and play.

Safety is significantly different than playing slot cornerback, and DeJean wants to be as good playing safety as the slot. This is a player that has scored more defensive touchdowns in his career playing slot cornerback (1) than touchdown passes given up (0).

“It's not that easy,” DeJean said. “I'm not just going out there and playing it at a high level...I'm trying to learn. There's a lot more space than playing nickel and even corner. You're coming from top down and giving a lot of space to guys, whoever you're covering. So it still is taking some getting used to.

"But I feel like I've prepared myself since I got here to be ready whenever my number was called to play that position.”

DeJean played safety at Iowa and has played the position through parts of his firts two years with the Eagles. He took a significant amount of reps at safety durin training camp before moving back down to the slot when it came time to prepare for the regular season.

The Eagles still logged 139 snaps for DeJean at safety last season, but he also had 245 playing outside cornerback. Those outside cornerback slots should decrease with Rig Woolen in the fold, giving DeJean more time to learn safety.

DeJean is going to be on the field at all times. Safety is a position DeJean could play at an All-Pro level if given more of an opportunity.

"I’ve been around it, and I feel like I’ve gotten to learn all the roles in this defense pretty well," DeJean said. "So, I’m excited for the challenge, just trying to perfect that position now rather than going back and forth from safety, to nickel to corner last year.

"Just kind of sticking to that safety and nickel spot now. It’s been fun.”

Could DeJean play safety other than base?

The Eagles could use soem more depth at safety, or perhaps an upgrade over Marcus Epps. Could DeJean be the player to play safety and fill that role full time?

Don't bank on that. DeJean is playing safety strictly in base defense unless there's a significant injury to Epps or Mukuba. The Eagles aren't going to take an All-Pro slot cornerback out of the slot and put him in a position he hasn't logged 400 snaps yet in his career.

The Eagles do have Jonathan Jones to play the slot, but that posiiton belongs to DeJean. In due time, perhaps DeJean moves to safety in a full time role -- but that won't be in 2026.

Epps is the favorite to start opposite Mukuba at safety, unless the Eagles acquire a veteran via free agency or trade.

DeJean will learn safety in the early portion of the offseason when needed, but he's the slot cornerback on this team going forward.

“I’ve been preparing to play all three positions since I got here," DeJean said. "Just watching other guys (play safety); obviously Reed (Blankenship) and Chauncey (Gardner-Johnson) my first year. And Epps, he’s been around for a while, so watching him.

"Even Drew (Mukuba) last year, just learning from him and asking as many questions as I can. Playing nickel in this defense is kind of like playing safety, in a lot of ways. A lot of the techniques are pretty similar.”