Three Worrying Questions Facing Marcus Epps, Cooper DeJean And Eagles Safety Position

The biggest uncertainty on the Philadelphia Eagles is at safety.

Plenty of questions have to be answered regarding the state of the position. The Eagles aren't even sure who one of the two starters will be at safety, yet alone the rest of the roster.

Predicting who the four safeties are on the roster are difficult, as a few players may not even be on teh roster yet. Think about the 2022 version of the Eagles entering training camp.

Marcus Epps and Anthony Harris entered camp as the starting safeties. Jaquiski Tartt was competing for a starting job and Reed Blankenship was an undrafted free agent.

The Eagles traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cut both Harris and Tartt. Blankenship made the roster as an undrfated free agent.

This just shows the safety position is still in flux heading into training camp. A lot can change between now and the end of August.

In the latest position-by-position preview series, safety is up -- and there are a lot of questions regarding the posiiton. The other position groups on defense are featured as the preview series is coming to an end, which you can look at below.

Three questions at pass rusher: Are Eagles really interested in Maxx Crosby?

Three questions at defensive tackle: Are Eagles and Jalen Carter getting an extension done?

Three questions at linebacker: Is Jeremiah Trotter Jr. going to challenge Jihaad Campbell?

Three questions at cornerback: Who is the top backup to Tariq Woolen and Cooper DeJean?

Are Eagles really rolling with Marcus Epps as the starter?

Epps is going to get every opportunity to win the job at safety this summer. Vic Fangio likes him and admired the job Epps did last year.

The Eagles haven't brought in veteran competition for Epps yet and he's the clear front runner to start opposite Andrew Mukuba. The other options are Michael Carter (who's learning safety), J.T. Gray (more known for special teams), Cole Wisniewski (seventh-round rookie), and Maximus Pulley and Kapena Gushiken (undrafted free agents).

Epps is going to get a long look at this job this summer. The Eagles are going to have Epps start at safety with the first team and will have a long leash for him. Howie Roseman is always looking to improve, but all Epps can do is play hard and let the chips fall where they may.

How does Cooper DeJean improve the safety position?

The Eagles are going to have DeJean play safety in base defense. This is a way to keep him on the field at all times.

When Philadelphia isn't in nickel (which is over 75% of the time), DeJean will move out of the slot and to safety. Epps will head to the sidelines, giving the Eagles a secondary of Quinton Mitchell and Tariq Woolen at cornerback and Andrew Mukuba and Cooper DeJean at safety.

Even if the Eagles acquire a safety, the plan would still be to have DeJean in base defense. They don't want to take DeJean off the field, and his talents are better utilized at safety than on the outside.

The Eagles have more depth at safety with DeJean as an option. He won't be at safety much, but the the position improves with DeJean back there.

Will there be an addition during training camp?

Don't put it past Howie Roseman to seek an improvement from Epps, even if he plays well. The Eagles are last in the NFL in cash spent at safety at $8.03 million, and have the cap space to improve the position.

Epps is on a one-year deal and Mukuba is on a rookie contract. The Eagles have a set cap at each position, but there's room to spend more money at safety.

Grant Delpit could be an option for the Eagles if the Browns make him available. The Browns have a few safeties the Eagles could target.

The Eagles are never done at safety, so there should be some roster movement as camp progresses. The undrfated free agents also have a strong chance to make the roster based on the state of the position.