How Eagles Got What They Wanted For A.J. Brown, Even If They Didn't Get What They Ultimately Desired

The Philadelphia Eagles finally were able to trade A.J. Brown, receiving a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick in return for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Philadelphia didn't get what it initially asked for Brown, but the Eagles were able to land the first-round pick they wanted. Even if that first-round pick was a year later than they desired.

A 2027 first-round pick was what the Eagles coveted, but they weren't able to pry that away from the New England Patriots. New England still parted ways with a first-round pick for Brown, just not a first-round pick in 2027.

This was the pick which was able to get the deal done. The Eagles got the first-round pick they wanted at the end of the day.

There was a process towards landing that first-round pick, and how much the Eagles valued Brown in the months leading up to the deal.

What the Eagles ultimately wanted

The Eagles wanted to land a 2027 first-round pick for Brown. If the Eagles were in negotiations with the Patriots, they were hoping New England would eventually covet Brown enough to part ways with that 2027 first in order to get a deal done.

There was a significantly higher asking price in March when the Eagles were fielding offers for Brown. The Eagles initially asked for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in return for Brown. They likely knew a team wasn't going to pay that for Brown, but a first-round pick was what they wanted in return.

A first-round pick in the 2026 draft from the Patriots would have been nice, but the 31st overall pick from New England wasn't what the Eagles desired. The post-June 1 designation was also in play.

2026 draft picks were essentially off the table. This is where the 2027 draft came into play.

The 2027 draft is talent-rich, highlighted with top-level talent at multiple positions. There could be more than 32 players with first-round grades, which was why it was important to have an extra first-round pick for the Eagles.

The Patriots have a contention window with Drake Maye on his rookie deal. They're going to compete for a playoff spot this season, and perhaps another Super Bowl appearance.

What if New England had a better roster, but didn't have the same record and ultimately bowed out early in the playoffs. With a 2027 first-round pick, the Eagles would have received between pick 19 to 22 for Brown. That's an impressive haul.

This is why a 2027 first-round pick was valuable for the Eagles, as they can project how the Patriots will face in 2026 easier than in 2027.

Why the 2028 first-round pick is still good compensation

The Eagles are still going to have two first-round picks in a draft -- it just won't be the 2027 draft.

This is a good way of explaining the Eagles received a good haul for Brown. The Eagles traded a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Brown, who had four 1,000-yard seasons and made two Super Bowl appearances in four years with Brown.

Philadelphia got four prime years of Brown, than traded him for a future first-round pick and a fifth-round pick at age 29. They were able to land a first-round pick for Brown thanks to the Denver Broncos giving up a first-round pick for Jayden Waddle -- and Waddle is younger.

The Eagles were correct in asking for a first-round pick for Brown, even with all the dead cap on his contract. They were still able to get a first-round pick even though the Patriots were taking on a significant chunk of his salary.

This was a win for the Eagles in getting a first-round pick, even if they didn't achieve total victory by getting the 2027 first-round pick.

Having 15 picks over the next two drafts is significant, as Howie Roseman can reshape the roster with young talent while paying the top draft picks the franchise has hit on over the next few years.

The Eagles set themselves up for the future with this deal, just not the immediate future.