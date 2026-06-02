The 2028 First-Round Pick For A.J. Brown Is Valuable For Jalen Hurts' Future With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to land a 2028 first-round pick for A.J. Brown, the centerpiece in the deal with the New England Patriots. This wasn't the 2027 first-round pick the Eagles desired, but it provides a glimpse into the Eagles future.

That future involves Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has a crucial year ahead of him, as 2026 is the final year the Eagles don't have an immovable contract when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Philadelphia would save $11.2 million if Hurts was traded any time after June 1 -- of this season.

There is a way out of Hurts' contract after the year, as the Eagles would only owe $2.8 million in cap space if they dealt Hurts before June 1, 2027. That number jumps to $21.4 million -- which the Eagles would save in cap space -- after June 1, 2027.

So Hurts is on the clock, so to speak. His contract officially ends after the 2028 season, so that 2028 first-round pick would come when Hurts enters the last year of his contract.

The Eagles could use that pick as an added offensive weapon for Hurts, and the Eagles quarterback may need them going forward.

The offensive free agents coming

The Eagles have several key offensive players whose contracts expire over the next two seasons. Dallas Goedert and Lane Johnson are the two biggest ones, Goedert in 2026 and Johnson in 2027.

The 2028 season has several of them, notably Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley. Landon Dickerson are two more offensive players that will be free agents after 2028. Several of these players will either receive extensions or won't be in an Eagles uniform before then.

The most notable player who may not see the end of his deal is Barkley, as the Eagles could save over $8 million in cap space after the 2027 season (when Barkley is 30 years old). Goedert may be gone after the 2026 season, while Johnson could retire in either one of the next two years.

The Eagles will be retooling the offense, and will have the cap space to accomplish this. This is where the 2028 first-round pick is valuable.

The Hurts extension

This is where the 2026 season is crucial for Hurts, just by looking at his guaranteed salary. Hurts is owed $51.5 million in guaranteed money this year and $22 million in 2027, the fourth year of his five-year deal.

If Hurts is to receive a contract extension, it likely would come after this season. The Eagles already have 15 total picks in the 2027 and 2028 drafts, with three in the first round.

A commitment to Hurts would be getting him and extension and using those premium picks to add talent on the offense, or using those first-round picks to land a premium play -- similar to how the Eagles acquired A.J. Brown four years ago.

This first-round pick is critical for Hurts and his continued success with the Eagles. If Hurts doesn't have the year the Eagles envision, that first-round pick may be collaterial for someone else.

The Eagles don't have to extend Hurts now, but that must happen sometime within the next 10 months. If not, that 2027 first-round pick becomes much more interesting.

Getting the first-round pick was massive

While it wasn't the 2027 first-round pick the Eagles desired, Howie Roseman landing a 2028 first-round pick is impressive. The Patriots appeared to be the only team bidding for Brown after the Los Angeles Rams backed out earlier this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have been interested at one point. The Los Angeles Chargers never really showed interest, and the Buffalo Bills traded for D.J. Moore.

The Denver Broncos traded a first-round pick for Jayden Waddle, so that helped the Eagles receive what they wanted for Brown. Still, getting a first-round pick for a 29-year old receiver with a history of knee issues is excellent for the Eagles -- especially since no one really seemed to challenge the Patriots for Brown.

That pick isn't just crucual for Hurts' future, but the Eagles as well. They can be aggressive in getting a premium player in future offseasons or have plenty of first-round picks to restock the cupboard for Hurts going forward.

Hurts wins if the Eagles extend him. The Eagles win regardless.