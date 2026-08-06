PHILADELPHIA – They were training camp interceptions and don’t count as official stats, but for the two players who made them on different days of practice, they were huge (and were in consideration for winners and losers). It meant they were getting the knack for what they were being asked to do, and it’s something new for both of them.

For outside linebacker A.J. Epenesa, he is learning how to drop into coverage, something required in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme, and something new for the now seven-year pro. On day 2 of camp last week, he was in the right spot, diving low to snare a pass that deflected off receiver Danny Gray’s hands.

“Being in the right spot, sometimes they just fall to you,” said Epenesa after Tuesday’s practice, the longest session yet of training camp. “That’s my biggest challenge. With the limited experience that I have, being where I’m supposed to be, being dependable, that’s all I can really think about.”

And his hands? He did, after all, have four picks in six seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

“I’ve always been confident in my hands,” he said. “We work on it every day, so I am working on it, but you have to believe in them to catch it.”

The pick was affirmation that he is trending in the right direction toward a spot on the roster.

“This is definitely something new. Going into Year 7, I don’t know how many guys change systems like this so late in their career, but it’s just another challenge, another hurdle; I’m confident I can overcome,” said Epenesa, who turns 28 next month.

It's All About Angles And Communication

Eagles defensive back Michael Carter talked about transitioning to safety after Eagles training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

It was the same kind of affirmation for safety Michael Carter after he made a terrific pick during Tuesday’s practice on a ball intended for Hollywood Brown. He bobbled it, falling to the ground, but controlled it as he landed on his back.

“I was in the post, middle of the field, and kind of just patrolling, then I saw my threats over here (using his hands to signal to his right), took a peek at the quarterback and saw him load up,” said Carter. “I took off running, kind of found my angle, and tracked the ball from there. It was about controlling it and hanging on. It bounced up a little bit, and the receiver tried to knock it away, but I was able to pull it away.”

There is so much involved with transitioning from slot corner, a spot Carter played well enough in four seasons with the New York Jets to land a big contract extension with them, with angles being one of the many things Carter said he needed to work on, along with backpedals and communication.

He played the position at Duke before the Jets drafted him in 20201. He arrived at last year’s trade deadline and agreed to restructure his contract to return this year.

“I wanted to stay a part of (this),” he said. “Then I think just being with (DB coach) Joe (Kasper), being with Vic, and being in this system, learning it from guys like Drew (Mukuba) and Marcus (Epps), and Coop (DeJean). Even when I got here, those guys wouldn’t let me fail. I felt like we could all do something special together.”

Epenesa was a late signing in free agency, and after Joe Tryon-Shoyinka decided to retire shortly after the Eagles signed him.

“When a team like Philly called me, I was really excited because they’re a really good team,” he said. "I felt like I had a chance to compete for a spot and get better while I was here at camp. I think those are two really big things for me.”