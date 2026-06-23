Rewind 2025 Eagles NFL Draft Class: Where They Stack Up Heading Into Year 2

The Philadelphia Eagles draft class last season didn't have the instant impact recent rookie classes had for this franchise.

Hard to live up to the expectations of what Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt did in 2024, or what Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith accomplished in their rookie year.

The Eagles hit on their last few draft classes, especially in the upper rounds. The jury is still out on the 2025 class.

This group has only played one season, and big things are in store for the higher draft picks in that class. Are there going to be some misses? Yes, but this draft class will be determined by the success of the higher picks.

Heading into the 2026 season, where does each player in the 2025 draft class stack up. Where do they stand on the roster and will some of these players even make the Eagles?

1st round: Jihaad Campbell

Campbell missed the early portion of the offseason in his rookie season recovering from shoulder surgery, which caused him to fall to the Eagles in the first place. He still was able to start in Week1 at off-ball linebacker due to Nakobe Dean recovering from his knee injury.

He started 10 games for the Eagles, compiling 80 tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hit. There were some highs and lows for Campbell as he was learning Vic Fangio's defense.

The Eagles moved on from Dean this offseason and are handling Campbell the starting off-ball linebacker job next to Zack Baun. They expect Campbell to take the next step in year two.

2nd round: Andrew Mukuba

Mukuba earned one of the starting safety jobs for the season opener and ended up starting 10 of the 11 games he played. He made plays in his rookie season, having 46 tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defensed. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mukuba as the primary defender had a 75.9 passer rating.

There were some ups and downs, but a fractured ankle and fibula ended Mukuba's season. That allowed Marcus Epps to emerge into the Eagles plans at safety.

Mukuba is the best safety on the Eagles roster heading into the year. The Eagles are expecting him to take the next step in his development and become a playmaker in a loaded secondary.

4th round: Ty Robinson

Robinson struggled in training camp last season and couldn't crack the defensive tackle rotation. He finished with five tackles and played just 104 snaps in year one.

While Robinson was a fourth-round pick, he entered with high expectations. Robinson was supposed to be the No. 4 defensive tackle after the team dealt Thomas Booker to the Raiders, but Byron Young emerged in that role with a good 2025 campaign.

Robinson will be batting for a roster spot this summer. Young is still ahead of him on the depth chart, while Gabe Hall has a case to make the Eagles. Uar Bernard also may have a spot reserved for him.

This will be a big training camp for Robinson.

5th round: Mac McWilliams

McWilliams didn't play much in his rookie season. He had an up-and-down training camp, but that was to be expected for a fifth-round rookie learning Vic Fangio's defense. He played 28 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.

The Eagles added Tariq Woolen and Jonathan Jones at cornerback this offseason, so McWilliams will be battling for a roster spot. Jones is ahead of McWilliams fon the depth chart and Kelee Ringo can play special teams.

If McWilliams has a good camp, he could be the No. 6 cornerback. He isn't expected to play much this season, much less be on the active roster.

5th round: Smael Mondon

Mondon carved a role on special teams last season, playing 289 snaps. He was a reliable asset to that unit and added depth at linebacker.

While Mondon will be battling Chance Campbell for a job this year, he's expected to be the No. 4 linebacker in a position that's loaded with talent. Special teams is the ticket toward Mondon's roster spot.

5th round: Drew Kendall

Kendall started Week 18 last season, spending the majority of his rookie campaign as the backup center to Cam Jurgens. The Eagles also cross-trained Kendall at guard, but he didn't play any regular season snaps there.

Kendall has a roster spot on the second team as an interior offensive lineman. The Eagles have depth issues at guard, and Kendall is in a competition for the No. 3 guard spot. His best position is center, and the Eagles may need Kendall if Jurgens' back issues flare up again.

6th round: Kyle McCord

McCord is no longer on the Eagles roster. He was cut at the end of training camp and ended up on the practice squad. The Packers signed McCord to a futures contract.

6th round: Myles Hinton

Hinton was placed on injured reserve in August with a back injury and never played a regular season game. The Eagles activated Hinton's practice window in November, but didn't activate him to the roster.

Hinton was moved inside to guard and will compete for a roster spot as a tackle and guard. He can add depth at both spots with a good summer.

6th round: Cameron Williams

Williams was a reserve tackle for most of the season, playing in the Week 18 finale against Washington. He was played on injured reserve in Week 1 with a shoulder injury and was activated towards the end of the season.

He'll be battling for a roster spot as a reserve tackle. Training camp will be a sign regarding how much Williams has developed.

6th round: Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Powell-Ryland was on the practice squad last season before being released in November. He was then signed by the Cincinnati Bengals and is still on their roster.