Eagles’ Backup Quarterback Carousel Has Been a Self-Inflicted Mess

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have spent the better part of two years proving they never really trusted Tanner McKee, and the results have been predictably ugly.

It started in 2025. Multiple teams called on the former sixth-rounder who had shown some promise in limited action. One NFC South club even put a third-round pick on the table, according to an NFL source. The Eagles said no.

Per his reputation, GM Howie Roseman wanted a second-round pick. That would indicate the Eagles were high on McKee. That's what they said publicly and intimated behind the scenes as well.

Actions speak louder than words, however. Even if you want to ignore Sam Howell's acquisition in 2025 and trace it to McKee's thumb injury, which he suffered in training camp, in hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that McKee would have had a very short leash if he needed to play that season.

This offseason, the more accomplished Howell signed with Dallas and is now backing up Dak Prescott, ironically beating out Joe Milton for that role, who will start Sunday for the Eagles against the NFC East-leading New York Giants after McKee was benched despite what head coach Nick Sirianni called “solid play.”

The actions

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Andy Dalton was shockingly the QB2 heading into this season, and not Tanner McKee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rewind to spring, when the Eagles traded a future seventh-round draft choice for veteran Andy Dalton.

That move told you everything about the organization’s belief, or lack thereof, in McKee. You don’t spend a draft pick on a 38-year-old veteran if you’re truly comfortable with the young guy already on the roster.

Through this spring and summer, the Eagles split the backup reps, but the lean was clear. Dalton got second-team work more often. He opened the regular season as the official QB2.

That lasted until Chicago. Jalen Hurts took a hit and went into the blue tent for a concussion check. Dalton came in and, on his only throw of the night, threw an interception. McKee was immediately elevated back to the primary backup even though the next game was on a short week.

The further context was a Philadelphia Inquirer report that rookie Makai Lemon ran the wrong route, essentially hanging Dalton out to dry on the pick in the end zone.

Then the roster crunch hit. The Eagles released Dalton to make room on the 53-man roster. When Hurts developed blood clots and it became clear he was done for the year, the organization wanted Dalton back. He chose Atlanta instead.

The veteran they’d traded for, favored in camp, and briefly installed as the starter’s understudy wanted no part of returning. Meanwhile, McKee's confidence waned while on the Yo-Yo, and his play suffered.

The Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas practice squad after Dalton's snub. Within a week, he was the QB2 over the Eagles' own 2026 draft pick, Cole Payton.

Three weeks after he arrived, with the team at 2-6 and McKee having gone 0-3 as the starter, Sirianni made the switch. Milton, who had never started an NFL game and had been with the Eagles for less than a month, was named the starter.

The entire McKee situation is an advanced class of mismanagement. Instead of selling high when they could have, the Eagles got greedy and passed on meaningful draft capital for McKee, then undercut him by bringing in Dalton and favoring the veteran.

From there, it was demoting Dalton after one interception that wasn’t his mistake and releasing him when it was convenient.

A strong relationship between Dalton’s wife and Sirianni’s was not enough to repair the work relationship, though, so the Eagles had to go outside the organization for a practice-squad arm, albeit a very impressive one, and use that card despite only being in the Jefferson Health Training Complex for three weeks.

Amazingly, the Eagles began the tortured 2026 season with four QBs on the initial 53-man roster (Hurts, Dalton, McKee, and Payton), yet believed in one (and there were plenty of questions inside the organization about Hurts as well).

None will start this Sunday in what will be the last opportunity to salvage the second half of the season.

Instead of selling when McKee’s stock was highest, the Eagles will now either move him for next to nothing at next Tuesday’s trade deadline or watch him sign a minimal deal elsewhere next spring.

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