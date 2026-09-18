Inside The Eagles Locker Room: Cam Jurgens Keeps It Real With Lighthearted Interview

PHILADELPHIA – It was a slow day in the Eagles’ locker room after Friday's practice as the players busied themselves with preparations for a flight to Nashville to try to beat the expected heat for their Week 2 matchup against the Titans.

There was no Friday with DeVonta Smith. The receiver usually talks to reporters on Friday but was no where to be seen. Running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t around this week, either. Nor was right tackle Lane Johnson.

Thankfully, Cam Jurgens livened things up with a fun interview that spanned about eight minutes at his locker.

Some moments with Jurgens:

ON DREW KENDALL

The center turned to his locker neighbor, Jordan Mailata, for help with a question about how much Drew Kendall has grown since last year.

“Whattya think, Jordy, where do you think he has grown the most,” Jurgens asked his left tackle.

“Confidence,” was Mailata’s quick reply.

Kendall is the expected starter at left guard when the Eagles play the Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

If anyone can relate to what Kendall is going through, it’s Jurgens, after he arrived in the second round of the 2022 draft. Jurgens starred for four seasons as Nebraska's center, but his path was blocked by Jason Kelce. So, in his second season, after spending his rookie season learning to play guard, Jurgens stepped in at right guard. It wasn’t until his third year that he returned to center after Kelce retired.

Kendall starred at center for four years at Boston College. He spent his rookie season learning to play guard. Center may not be in his foreseeable future if Jurgens can't stay healthy and play at a high level.

“Coming in thinking you're gonna play center, and then you're going to guard, and then just the mix and matching,” said Jurgens when asked by Eagles on SI what sort of resource he can be. “You don't necessarily know. I'm always there for him if he needs to talk.

“When I got here thinking I was gonna be just center, and then throwing me at guard, playing a year there. So it's just kind of having a little bit of an advantage, talking to him and going through what you should think during the week and how it changes, because certain things do change. But yeah, we’ll be ready.”

On The Heat And Landon Dickerson

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) warms up during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jurgens was just getting warmed up.

-After being asked about how much Kendall has grown, Eagles on SI asked him how much the line has grown this week.

“Well, we lost Landon, so we lost a lot of weight this week,” he joked. “So, I guess we've shrunk a little bit.”

-On missing Landon Dickerson, he said: “I think pound for pound, he's the strongest man on the team, and brain for brain, he is the smartest man on our team. I think he told me he had a 35 ACT. That's pretty good.”

Eagles on SI jokingly asked him what his ACT score was.

“I don't like these questions,” he laughed. “You can leave.”

Informed that he could say no comment, he said exactly that. Then after some laughter, he added that his ACT score “was not 35, but it was enough to get me into Nebraska. I’ll tell you that.”

-Eagles on SI asked Jurgens about the heat which was expected to be “1,000 degrees.” Jurgens played along with the joke.

“Don't say that,” he laughed. “Take it back.”

Eagles on SI said: “All right, just 80 degrees.”

“I mean, yeah, it'll be nice and cool,” he said.

SERIOUSLY, THE HEAT

It is expected to be about 95 degrees in Nashville, so seriously: “Cam, how do you deal with that?”

“Get in the steam room,” he said. “You really can't prepare for it. You know, you're hydrating all week, but still you're gonna fly there and get an IV before the game, and you're just trying to figure out the best way to get ready for the game without expending yourself, and you don't wanna go run a bunch right before the game and wear yourself out like if that's your normal routine. So maybe changing and adjusting a few things to get through it. But it’s football, so…”

Asked if it’s a matter of mind over matter, Jurgens joked: “

“Shoot, it's mind over matter until your body's cramping up and locking up and you're like, ‘Well, it's a little bit of matter now,’” he said.