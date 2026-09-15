Willie Lampkin Isn't The Answer Fans Think To Replace Landon Dickerson (At Least Right Now)

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping things close to the vest in regards to their long term plans to replace Landon Dickerson.

There are a view moves the Eagles can make. Drew Kendall is the No. 3 guard and is the expected replacement for Dickerson while he's on injured reserve. They also are considering moving Kendall to center and Cam Jurgens to left guard -- which isn't a good idea.

Willie Lampkin -- who is behind Kendall on the depth chart -- is also in consideration for the starting left guard spot. Eagles fans have clamored to the idea it's going to be Lampkin based on how the depth chart is set up (which is compiled by the Eagles communications department).

Kendall is the No. 3 guard, but Lampkin deserves credit for even being in consideration for this role. That's how good of a summer Lampkin had with the Eagles, not only earning a roster spot but into the team's future plans.

Howie Roseman even admitted he feels betetr about the interior offensiev line following training camp, which includes Lampkin.

"If any of you would've given me a truth serum and said, 'What are you looking for in training camp?' It would be how our interior offensive line depth panned out and the way that Drew (Kendall), Willie (Lampkin), and then keeping Micah (Morris)," Roseman said. "Those young guys and the growth that they showed, their ability to play in the passing game, in the run game.

"I mean, really, really excited about those guys, about being able to have those guys, being able to develop those guys, but at the same time, have confidence that if those guys need to play, that they're ready to play."

The Eagles believe Lampkin is ready to step in if needed, and an elevation is coming. For right now, that job should go to Drew Kendall.

Why not Lampkin?

Lampkin has never played left guard in a preseason game for the Eagles, playing center and right guard. Since practice is limited to the media outside of individual period, it's unclear if the Eagles have Lampkin getting reps at left guard.

Kendall has preseason experience at left guard and has been the top guard that entered for Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen during training camp. Lampkin has been behind Kendall on the depth chart and is still developing as a player.

Remember, it was just a year ago Lampkin was on injured reserve with the Eagles -- who claimed him after the waived/injured designation by the Rams. The Eagles thought highly enough of Lampkin to have him sit out the year and develop him for this season.

The future for Lampkin at Eagls may be at center anyway.He played well at center in the preseason and is a force in the run game. He gets the snap off quick and uses his lower body to create space in the A-gap, setting up the running back to gain yards before contact.

Could the Eagles use Lampkin on this offensive line? Absolutely, but the Eagles have to see what they have in Kendall right now. This isn't a knock on Lampkin, but there's a huge difference between being a starter on the offensive line at a foreign position than being the No. 4 guard -- a position Lampkin is still mastering.

What if the Eagles move Cam Jurgens?

The conversation then changes -- slightly. Lampkin is more familiar with the center role than guard, but he's behind Kendall on the dpeth chart at that position as well.

Kendall was drafted as a center and has played a regular season game there -- and pretty well. He played 62 snaps in Week 18 of last season, allowing one pressure in the game -- a 2.2% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

The experience factor belongs to Kendall, and the Eagles like his progression at center. Kendall is ahead of Lampkin there too, and the Eagles would be creating another problem by moving a Pro Bowl center to guard.

If Jurgens does move to guard, it's because Kendall is more comfortable playing center. Remember, Kendall is still developing as a guard too.

No matter how it's sliced, Kendall is above Lampkin right now. Lampkin is a huge part of the Eagles' future, and may even start a game at center or guard sooner than expected.

Lampkin will get his chance, but it won't be in Week 2. For his long term development, Lampkin needs more time to develop at center and guard.

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