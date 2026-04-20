Is A.J. Brown worth a first-round pick? Why there are several red flags regarding star WR

The resume speaks for itself when it comes to A.J. Brown.

Four 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Eagles, with three All-Pro selections. Fifth in receiving yards (5,034) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (37) since the start of the 2022 season -- Brown's first year with the Eagles.

Since Brown was acquired by the Eagles, he has been elite. Those types of players are worth first-round picks if a team ever decides to trade them.

So why wouldn't the Eagles get a first-round pick in exchange for Brown? The resume speaks for itself right?

There are some red flags regarding Brown as he's on his way towards being dealt after June 1. They aren't major red flags, but enough for a team not to give up a first-round pick for him.

Knee conditions

Teams have passed on Brown because of the degenerative condition of his knee, one that has affected Brown over the past few seasons. The Los Angeles Rams were interested in Brown, but even there was discussion if the juice was worth the squeeze to acquire him due to his knee issues.

Brown's knee conditions have been a problem for several years, dating back to when the Tennessee Titans traded him to the Eagles in 2022. He even admitted late in the 2024 season he needed his knee drained twice a week to manage his injury.

Whatever team is trading for Brown, that franchise isn't getting the player that starred for four seasons with the Eagles. The knee issues are a concern, which is why the Eagles would do a victory lap if they did receive a first-round pick for him.

Age

Brown is turning 29 this year (June to be exact), which should be his prime for a wide receiver. Instead, Brown is one year away from 30 -- considered to be the golden age of trading away players in NFL circles.

The Eagles had a philosophy under Andy Reid. Once a player turned 30, the production went south. They preferred to part ways with a player a year too early compared to a year too late. Other teams have copied Reid's philosophy over the years, while the Eagles have held on to elite talent in their 30s if those players were franchise cornerstones.

Is Brown really considered a franchise cornerstone by the Eagles? If he was, why would the Eagles be okay with moving on and allowing him to seek employment elsewhere? This is a red flag for nay team looking to acquire Brown.

What do the Eagles know regarding Brown that other teams don't?

Production

Brown has been productive in his four seasons with the Eagles. What about last season?

The numbers were down compared to previous seasons. Brown's 1,003 receiving yards were the lowest he's had in a season since 2021 (869) and the 12.9 yards per catch were the lowest of his seven-year career.

Brown's yards per separation have dropped every season since 2022, including a career-low 1.8 yards last year -- ranked 135th out of 135 qualified receivers. This is a result of knee injuries and a hamstring injury that seems to have lingered over the last several years.

The verdict

Is the team that's acquiring Brown getting a damaged version? Time will tell, but there are some questions regarding Brown's health and what a team should pay for him.

The resume says Brown is worth a first-round pick. The red flags display a potential stalemate in what a team should give up for Brown.