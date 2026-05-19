Jalen Hurts' History Against Each Team On Eagles 2026 Schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles have won a lot of games with Jalen Hurts as their quarterback.

Hurts has a 57-25 record in his career as a starter, an astonishing .695 win percentage. Amongst active quarterbacks with 50+ career starts, Hurts is third on the list -- behind Patrick Mahomes (.754) and Lamar Jackson (.710).

Hurts winning a lot of games since taking over as the Eagles starting quarterback shouldn't be a surprise. The Eagles have won a Super Bowl, two NFC championships, three NFC East titles, and 10+ games four times in the Hurts era.

There's been a lot of success under Hurts, against a lot of teams and many strong performances.

How has Hurts fared against every team on the Eagles' 2026 schedule? Very, very well.

Washington Commanders (Week 1 and 8)

Hurts has faced the Commanders 10 times in his career, one of two teams he's faced 10+ times (Giants are the other). He has a 7-3 record against Washington, and his 14 touchdown passes are the most against any opponent.

Numbers against Commanders: 7-3 record, 65.9%, 2,152 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT, 102.9 rating -- 71 carries, 324 yards, 6 TD

Tennessee Titans (Week 2)

Hurts has only faced the Titans once, in the 2022 season when the Eagles were in the midst of their first NFC Championship run. He threw for 3 TD and had a 130.3 passer rating. Hurts also threw for 380 yards and had 4 total TD.

Numbers against Titans: 1-0 record, 74.4%, 389 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 130.3 rating -- 5 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD

Chicago Bears (Week 3)

The Bears are one of the rare teams Hurts doesn't have impressive numbers against. The last time Hurts played in Soldier Field, he played through a sprained right shoulder injury and missed the next two games. Hurts is 1-1 against the Bears in his career.

Numbers against Bears: 1-1 record, 57.8%, 545 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT, 74.0 rating -- 21 carries, 92 yards, 3 TD

Los Angeles Rams (Week 4)

As a starting quarterback, Hurts has never lost to the Rams. There's a reason why the Eagles are unbeaten against the Rams in the Nick Sirianni era. Hurts has 7 total TD in three starts against the Rams.

Numbers against Rams: 3-0 record, 66.3%, 708 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT, 103.0 rating -- 36 carries, 151 yards, 2 TD

Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 5)

Hurts has won both starts against the Jaguars in his career, but he's never face dthem on the road. He'll get the Jaguars in London this time around. In games outside the United States. Hurts has completed 58.8% of his passes for 278 yards, 2 TD, and 2 INT for an 80.3 passer rating. He also had 11 carries for 33 yards.

Numbers against Jaguars: 2-0 record, 69.4%, 434 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 101.9 raing -- 29 carries, 105 yards, 2 TD

Carolina Panthers (Week 6)

Hurts has never lost to the Panthers, beating them in both his starts against them. He has just an 80.6 passer rating against Carolina, which is low considering never losing a game to the Panthers. Hurts has never thrown for over 200 yards in a game against Carolina, throwing for 108 yards in his last meeting.

Numbers against Panthers: 2-0 record, 62.1%, 306 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 80.6 rating -- 17 carries, 89 yards, 3 TD

Dallas Cowboys (Weeks 7 and 12)

For as many times the Eagles play the Cowboys, Hurts has missed his fair share of games against them. Hurts is 5-4 in nine starts against the Cowboys, only beating them once at AT&T Stadium. Hurts has 7 rushing TD against the Cowboys, his most against any opponent.

Numbers against Cowboys: 5-4 record, 66.5%, 1,879 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT, 96.0 rating --70 carries, 348 yards, 7 TD

New York Giants (Week 9 and 18)

Given the Eagles' success against the Giants over the past two decades, it was surprising Hurts has justa 7-4 record against New York. Hurts has lost two game to the Ginats over the past three years, both of which in MetLife Stadium. He has only an 85.2 passer rating against the Giants.

Numbers against Giants: 7-4 record, 61.5%, 1,706 yards, 11 TD, 7 INT, 85.2 rating -- 58 carries, 270 yards, 5 TD

Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 11)

Hurts has never lost a game to the Steelers as a starting quarterback, going 2-0 against them as both games were at Lincoln Financial Field. Hurts has a 136.9 passer rating against the Steelers, his best mark against any opponent. He has 7 total TD to 0 INT in his career against Pittsburgh.

Numbers against Steelers: 2-0 record, 73.8%, 593 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT, 136.9 rating -- 17 carries, 55 yards, TD

Arizona Cardinals (Week 13)

This is one of the rare teams Hurts has a losing record against, and he's played well against the Cardinals in his career. Hurts has 9 total TD to 1 INT in his career against Arizona, and is 0-1 against the Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Numbers against Cardinals: 1-2 record, 66.0%, 744 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 102.6 rating -- 34 carries, 149 yards, 3 TD

Indianapolis Colts (Week 14)

Hurts only has one career start against the Colts, beating them in Indianapolis in 2022. He went 18-of-25 with 2 total TD. This will be Hurts' first start against the Colts in Philadelphia.

Numbers against Colts: 1-0 record, 72.0%, 190 yards, TD, 0 INT, 107.1 rating -- 16 carries, 86 yards, TD

Seattle Seahawks (Week 15)

The Seahawks are one of four teams Hurts has never beaten, along with the 49ers, Jets and Chargers. Hurts has never thrown a touchdown pass against Seattle either, but he's only made one start against them. His 42.3 rating against the Seahawks is the lowest against any team. This will be Hurts' first start against Seattle at home.

Numbers against Seahawks: 0-1 record, 56.3%, 149 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 42.3 rating -- 13 carries, 82 yards, 2 TD

Houston Texans (Week 16)

Hurts has only started one game against the Texans, but it was one of his best games as a passer. He completed 77.8% of his passes in his lone start against the Texans and threw for two touchdowns. This will be Hurts' first start against the Texans at home.

Numbers against Texans: 1-0 record, 77.8%, 243 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 128.9 rating -- 9 carries, 23 yards, 0 TD

San Francisco 49ers (Week 17)

Hurts has a win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game a few years ago, but his regular seaosn numbers against San Francisco aren't that great. Hurts is 0-2 against the 49ers in the regular season, even though he's never thrown an interception against them. The Chargers are the only other team Hurts has made multiple starts, but hasn't beaten in the regular season.

Numbers against 49ers: 0-2 record, 55.9%, 488 yards, TD, 0 INT, 83.5 rating -- 20 carries, 120 yards, 2 TD