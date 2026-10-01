Funny thing about Eagles defensive coordinators over the past six years. They love baseball.

Jim Schwartz was a huge Orioles fan. Vic Fangio loves the Phillies. It was appropriate that about half hour before he talked to reporters on Wednesday night, the Phillies had just pulled off an improbable comeback against the Atlanta Braves to keep their season alive and push the best of three series to a winner-take-all on Thursday.

“We gotta a Game 3,” he said, settling into his chair on stage inside the team’s auditorium at Jeferson Health Training Complex om the last day of September.

The only thing missing was a Phillies hat, but he wore that last week.

So, it was probably no surprise that the DC went with a baseball analogy when he talked about Quinyon Mitchell, who came oh so close, to a pair of interceptions that could have led to pick-6 touchdowns.

“Obviously, you'd like to pull one or two of those in,” said Fangio. “We just gotta keep giving him multiple ball drills. Coaches throwing ball drills is almost a waste because they're lollipops, you know? You gotta get him out on the JUGS or get a real quarterback throwing him some balls that have some RPMs. Maybe like a (Jhoan) Duran fastball rather than a Jamie Moyer.”

Classic. Schwartz would do the same thing with Orioles great Jim Palmer and other Baltimore standouts back in the day.

Eagles Need To Start "Picking" The Ball

Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks with reporters on July 30, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

To use another baseball analogy, the Eagles need to start "picking" the ball. The defense has no turnovers - the first time in franchise history the Eagles don't have a turnover in the first three games of a season.

“We definitely need to get some takeaways to help our offense,” Fangio said.

Mitchell did a nice job breaking up two passes in Monday night’s loss to the Bears, including one in the end zone. An interception, though, would be better. A first-round pick two years ago, Mitchell played in his 35th regular-season game on Monday and still does not have an interception.

That would be more glaring if he didn’t rise up in the playoffs, where he has four picks in five career postseason games. Still, Mitchell has been so good in coverage that he was an Associated Press first-team All-Pro last season.

Against the Bears, he tied his career high with seven tackles.

The Eagles’ cornerback trio has the potential to be one of the best, with Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Riq Woolen. Pitching in (baseball pun intended) with some interceptions would certainly help cement that.

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