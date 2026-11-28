PHILADELPHIA - To channel the sentiment of late, great Denny Green, the goal here is not to crown anyone, but Joe Milton’s historic performance on Thanksgiving Day in the Eagles’ thrilling 39-38 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys got me thinking about the NFL’s quarterback evaluation and whether it might be broken.

While Milton was authoring one of the more improbable individual performances of the season—21-of-31 for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score in a 21-point comeback that was the largest in Thanksgiving Day history—Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2025 draft, followed it up with a literal “Black Friday,” leading an offense that ranked as the worst by any team in a game this season. No. 336 out of 336, based on EPA per drive in Denver’s 27-5 dud at Pittsburgh.

Faulty Pedigree

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the season, Nix now ranks 32nd out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in dropback success rate, meaning no QB is less likely to produce a positive play when attempting to throw it than the 12th overall pick in the draft two years ago.

This is not about piling on Nix, though.

Every young quarterback hits walls, and the Broncos’ supporting cast and coaching picture matter in the ultimate team game. It is about the contrast, however. So much of the NFL is desperately searching for franchise quarterback traits and then pouring resources into developing them, yet Milton looked like Superman on Turkey Day, and Nix was Droopy Dog a day later.

The league spends years and millions identifying size, arm talent, mobility, toughness, and the willingness to attack downfield rather than default to safer options. Then it watches those traits go unused or underdeveloped while higher-pedigree options struggle with the basic job of producing positive plays.

Milton is a young quarterback who is big, strong, fast, physical, confident, and controlled, with arm talent rarely seen and the natural instinct to think pass first rather than drop his head and default to his running ability.

The 50- and 45-yard strikes to DeVonta Smith, the throw on the move that traveled more than 64 air yards, and the late touchdown to Makai Lemon were not flukes of circumstance against the Cowboys. They were the product of a skill set that has been evident since Milton’s Michigan and Tennessee days, and that continued to flash in limited opportunities with New England and Dallas.

Maybe you can excuse the sixth-round pedigree for Milton by noting that some of his refinement came during those stints with the Patriots and Cowboys. That said, how does this entire league let someone with the skill set to produce what Milton did against the Cowboys get through waivers at 26 years old?

Milton was waived by Dallas after a strong preseason, cleared, and sat on the practice squad until Philadelphia needed an arm when Jalen Hurts was sidelined. Two organizations that had him in the building decided the upside was not worth a roster spot.

And before you submit payment for the flowers to throw at Eagles GM Howie Roseman, understand Philadelphia wanted to convince the descending Andy Dalton to return, but the 38-year-old veteran balked, feeling he was wronged by the organization and scapegoated for an interception in Chicago tied to Lemon running the wrong route.

When you think about, what's budgeted in the NFL to personnel departments and coaching staffs is almost a dereliction of duty and no return on investment to miss this guy based on pure physical ability alone.

The traits the league claims to covet—rare arm strength that lets a receiver run free, functional mobility that creates second chances, size and toughness, and a preference for throwing the ball first—were all sitting there.

Like every QB, Milton's future will be determined by week-to-week consistency, tied to accuracy and processing as well as his playmaking skills and elite arm talent.

No one is a can't-miss prospect, but the entire league should have understood you can't miss trying on Milton's gifts.

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