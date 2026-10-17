Jonathan Greenard Has Opportunity to Prove Himself With Eagles Thin at Edge vs. Panthers

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles edge rusher Jonathan Greenard expressed clear frustration Friday over the injuries that have limited him early in his first season with the Eagles, while emphasizing his confidence and eagerness to show what he can do once he returns to the field.⁠

Greenard first dealt with a pectoral issue that sidelined him for the first two games of the season and then an ankle injury sustained against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 that cost him last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as a late scratch.

Greenard has played in just two of the Eagles’ five games so far, although he has been very effective in his limited snaps.

The Eagles (2-3) host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, and Greenard does not have a formal game status designation, meaning he will play.

Speaking at his locker after practice Friday, but before his game status was revealed, Greenard intimated that it might come down to a pregame evaluation. But it turns out it will not come down to the wire this week and Greenard is anxious to show what he can do.

Greenard has something to prove

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I still feel like I’m one of the best at my position. I like myself against anybody,” Greenard said. “It’s a matter of me getting out there and actually showing it, putting it on tape, ’cause I know it’s there.”

Greenard acknowledged that neither Eagles fans nor many of his new teammates have seen him at full strength yet, noting that they primarily know him from his time with the Minnesota Vikings. ⁠

The inability to play has weighed on him. “When you’re still not able to be out there, just still that, that gets you, man. I mean, that’s just the most frustrating part out of everything is that I still can’t play ball,” Greenard said. “... I can’t be out on that field, that s--- hurts my soul and it eats me up. But I know that day is soon to come. I see the light at the end of the tunnel. We gonna turn this s#$% around.”

A healthier Greenard is eager to contribute

The veteran pass rusher described the ankle as the current focus while noting the pectoral has improved and is stronger.

"Like many in the league," Greenard said, “you get back healthy, something else gonna bother you.”

The Georgia native has leaned on the training staff, his faith and family—including his two-year-old and an eight-month-old at home—to try to stay patient.

Greenard stressed that availability is the best ability and that he will only play if he can be effective, not just present, for the team’s sake. The decision involves collaboration with the staff, though he ultimately has the final say.

Greenard also addressed the Eagles’ three-game losing streak and lengthy injury list, which he jokingly called “longer than a novel.” He said the team is using the adversity as fuel and looks forward to defending its home field against the Panthers.

“We’re not a losing team. We may be doing some losing things at times, but we’re not a losing team,” he said. “I’m excited to see what we do on Sunday.”

Greenard’s presence will be important for the Eagles’ edge rotation, which could be down two players on Sunday. Jalyx Hunt was ruled out on Friday with ankle and knee injuries suffered against the Jaguars, while A.J. Epenesa was listed as doubtful with a back injury.

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