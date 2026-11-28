It was a Thanksgiving miracle.

An Eagles offense, known to struggle in the second half of games all season, erupted for 22 fourth-quarter points to take down the Cowboys 39-38 at AT&T Stadium. Philly has earned two victories in the span of just five days to improve to a 4-67 record for the season.

Several players rose to the occasion on Sunday, while a few faded into the background. That's going to be the case in every game moving forward as the Eagles attempt to figure out who fits on their 2027 roster.

With that said, let's dive into the good and the bad box score surprises from Week 12.

Eagles Week 12 box score surprises

Good: QB Joe Milton's 331 passing yards

The quarterback position has dominated headlines for the Eagles this campaign. That remained the case in Week 12, when Joe Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It was the highest passing yardage from a Philly QB since December of 2022 (380).

JOE MILTON III GOES DEEP TO DEVONTA SMITH



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/10gUSsD7E9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2026

Milton's strong arm was on full display. All three touchdown passes came from at least 24 yards out. The 26-year-old's 50-yard strike to wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the longest touchdown pass by air yards from an Eagles QB since the stat began being tracked in 2016 (per NFL Next Gen Stats).

It's worth noting that Milton's biggest plays came when he left the pocket and threw on the run. It's a development that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion should lean into over the next few weeks. Milton's chances of earning a multi-year deal in free agency shot up with Thursday's excellent outing.

Good: WR DeVonta Smith's 200 receiving yards

Some Philly fans questioned why Smith wasn't shut down for the season when he was dealing with a hamstring injury during the losing streak. The Alabama product is a grinder, though. Smith fought his way back and showcased his skills with 11 receptions for a career-high 200 yards against Dallas.

JOE MILTON AND DEVONTA SMITH DO IT AGAIN



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hjaMzRC3ub — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Smith tormented the Cowboys with crisp cuts at the top of his routes and toughness in jump-ball situations. His lengthy frame and elite speed make him a perfect target for a quarterback who isn't afraid to throw the deep ball. Expect the Milton-Smith connection to flourish moving forward.

It's worth pointing out that Smith suffered a back injury late in the game. However, he stayed on the field down the stretch and has 10 days to recover before the Eagles visit the Cardinals in Week 13. Keep an eye on Smith's status once Philadelphia returns to practice after the holiday weekend.

Good: DT Ty Robinson's 1 sack & 1 Blocked Punt

The Eagles have successfully relied on young defensive tackles to step up after trading Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. Byron Young balled out against the Steelers and Ty Robinson followed with a massive performance against the Cowboys. Robinson posted four tackles, three pressures, and one sack.

BRINGING HIM DOWN pic.twitter.com/z274mtdIKM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

Robinson got past Dallas offensive lineman Tyler Smith with a nasty swipe move for his first-career sack. It came at the most opportune time, setting up Philly near midfield with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Kicker Jake Elliott would drill a game-winning 59-yard field goal a few plays later.

TY WITH THE BLOCK, KENNY WITH THE SCORE pic.twitter.com/KxgTZ66J81 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

It wasn't Robinson's only game-changing play, either. The Nebraska product blocked Bryan Anger's punt early in the fourth quarter to bring the Eagles within one possession on the scoreboard. He became the first player in franchise history to log a blocked punt and sack in the same contest.

Bad: RB Saquon Barkley's 5 carries for 7 yards

It's been an injury-riddled campaign for running back Saquon Barkley. It started when he suffered a stinger in Week 2. A hamstring injury then kept him from suiting up in Weeks 5 & 6. A back injury has hobbled him throughout November. Now, Barkley sustained a second stinger in Week 12's victory.

Barkley left the game in the first half against Dallas, finishing with seven yards on five carries. The good news is that he was never ruled out, lobbied to go back on the field, and stayed in uniform to celebrate with his team. The decision to keep him on the sideline seems to have been precautionary.

Bad: Nolan Smith's 0 tackles

Defensive end Nolan Smith got some good cardio exercise on Sunday afternoon. The fourth-year pro played in 68% of Philadelphia's defensive snaps, yet recorded just one quarterback hit and zero tackles. It was the first time he failed to make a tackle since the Eagles' Week 16 victory in 2025.

Smith registered a sack in four straight games entering Week 12, so his lackluster outing shouldn't be treated as anything but a blip on the radar. Dallas has surrendered the fifth-fewest sacks per contest in the NFL (1.5). Smith has an opportunity to get back on track against a subpar Arizona offensive line.

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