The Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak with their win over the Steelers on Sunday. Several unheralded players stepped up for the Eagles in the way, and some may have helped themselves out in the process.

Here's a look at three Eagles who may have helped their uncertain futures with the franchise in the win over the Steelers.

1. Joe Milton, QB

Quarterback Joe Milton got his second career start against the Steelers on Sunday, and while he didn't blow anyone away with his play, he led the Eagles to a win and flashed some potential in the process. He made some nice throws down the field over the course of the contest, including a great throw down the sideline on the move in the first quarter.

Heck of a throw on the run from Joe Milton



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He also iced the game for the Eagles with a clutch, tight-window throw to DeVonta Smith in the final minute(s) to snap Philly's seven-game losing streak.

On 3rd & 6, DeVonta Smith comes up clutch.



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Plus, Milton showed off his cannon with a bomb to Smith that was a couple of feet away from being an epic highlight for both players.

Joe Milton just threw the most perfect incomplete pass pic.twitter.com/jmYlsnZFzc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2026

After the game, Smith gave props to Milton's arm strength. "I didn’t think I could get overthrown," the veteran QB said. "And he did it."

Again, Milton was far from perfect in the game. He completed just 52% of his passes and didn't toss any touchdowns, but he provided enough intrigue for the Eagles to continue to evaluate him as a future backup option.

2. Marcus Epps, Safety

Safety Marcus Epps turned in his best performance of the season against the Steelers on Sunday. Watching the game, it felt like Epps was all over the field, and the stat sheet backs up the eye test in this scenario. He was second on the team in solo tackles with eight, including one tackle for a loss.

Marcus Epps having a nice game. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 22, 2026

Epps will be a free agent over the offseason, and while the Eagles absolutely still need to address the safety spot via the draft and/or free agency, bringing back Epps for some relatively cheap depth at the position might be something that the team considers, especially if he can continue to play as he did against Pittsburgh for the rest of the season.

3. Jonathan Jones, CB

Epps wasn't the only veteran member of Philadelphia's secondary who had a productive performance against the Steelers. Cornerback Jonathan Jones did also. He tallied five total tackles (two solo tackles) in the game, and he also led the Eagles with three passes defended.

At 33, Jones clearly isn't a long-term answer or option for the Eagles at the cornerback position opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but like Epps, he could be a guy the Birds look to bring back in free agency over the offseason as an inexpensive depth piece.

Unfortunately, Jones suffered an apparent foot injury late in the game, and he was seen in a walking boot afterward. So his status for Philadelphia moving forward this season is in question.

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