Jordyn Tyson’s Standalone Workout: Eagles Eye WR1 Upside

Everything went according to plan at Jordyn Tyson’s private workout on Friday, and the top half of the 2026 NFL Draft could could be significantly impacted.

More than 20 NFL teams attended the talented Arizona State wide receiver’s personal showcase — including the Eagles — even though the idea of Tyson still being available at No. 23 overall feels like a long shot.

From a pure evaluation standpoint, Tyson is viewed by many scouts as the highest-upside wide receiver in a loaded class. He brings elite playmaking ability, smooth route-running, and rare versatility to line up both inside and outside.

At 6-2 and 203 pounds, Tyson has the size, suddenness, and ball skills to develop into a true WR1 in the NFL.

A significant injury history has tempered his stock, however. A nagging hamstring issue prevented him from running at the NFL Combine or Arizona State’s Pro Day, leaving teams hungry for a clean look at his speed and explosion.

From all accounts that's what they got in Tempe.

Less than a week before the draft, this rare standalone workout could be the moment that vaults Tyson into the elite tier. Multiple NFL sources believe the New York Giants could pounce as high as No. 5 overall if Tyson dazzles. From there, the New Orleans Saints at No. 8, Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9, Miami Dolphins at No. 11, and Los Angeles Rams at No. 13 all emerge as realistic landing spots for the dynamic Sun Devil.

For the Eagles, the intrigue runs even deeper. Philadelphia has been engulfed in trade rumors surrounding star wide receiver A.J. Brown all offseason, with league-wide expectations pointing to a deal — most likely with the New England Patriots — sometime after June 1 to avoid a punishing $43+ million dead-cap hit in 2026.

A.J. Or Nay?

Eagles superstar WR A.J. Brown during 2025 minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Howie Roseman has publicly maintained that “A.J. Brown is an Eagle,” but the front office has listened to offers and already added pieces like Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the receiver room.

A healthy, high-performing Tyson would represent exactly the kind of top-tier talent the Eagles covet in a draft class that’s relatively light on surefire blue-chip prospects.

Sources say Philadelphia views him as a potential trade-up candidate if he checks every box on Friday. The hurdles are steep — moving up from No. 23 would require a significant haul and Tyson would have to fall past he Rams and multiple teams — but Roseman has never been shy about aggressive draft-night maneuvers when the right player is there.

In a scenario where the Eagles do part ways with Brown later this spring, landing a prospect like Tyson could instantly refresh the offense and give Jalen Hurts a new explosive weapon to pair with DeVonta Smith.

Friday’s workout didn't just shape Tyson’s draft stock — it could have quietly reshaped the Eagles’ ideas in the first round of the draft.