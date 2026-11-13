It’s a question I’ve been asked a lot during the bye week: Will the Eagles win another game this year?

My guess is they will, but not many. Losing out wouldn’t be so terrible, though, because it would ensure a top-five draft pick this spring and heighten a soft rebuild that general manager Howie Roseman secure a top-five draft choice this spring and accelerate a soft rebuild that general manager Howie Roseman put in place with savvy moves to acquire plenty of draft capital over the next three drafts.

There’s time to debate the course of action the general manager and his staff will take in the 2027 draft, and there will be plenty of discussion. Right now, it’s about finding a way to stem what could be a soul-sucking 15-game losing streak to close out the season.

The losing streak wouldn’t break an NFL record because two teams—the Lions and Browns—had 0-16 seasons.

Handful of maybe-wins remain on Eagles' schedule

The eight teams remaining on Philly’s schedule are a combined 34-32-1. That’s not a murderer’s row, but the Eagles have been pushovers too many times during their seven-game losing streak. They've been outscored 179-100 since their last win on Sept. 20 in Tennessee against the Titans, and there doesn't seem to be much hope for success over the final two months.

Maybe they can find a way to defeat the Cardinals in Arizona on Dec. 6. Maybe they can beat the Colts at home on Dec. 13. Perhaps they can beat the 49ers on Jan. 3 and/or the Giants on Jan. 10, but maybe only if both teams have clinched their positioning in the playoffs.

Then there is this: head coach Nick Sirianni is undefeated coming out of a bye week at 5-0. The coach certainly knows the right buttons to push during a week off.

“This week gives us a great opportunity to spend extra time,” said Sirianni. “You're always working self-scout; you're always trying to figure out what you do well, what you don't do well. This week just gives you more opportunities for that.

“We'll use it very similarly to how we've used it in the past. Obviously, we have new pieces here that have not been here, so we'll take the good things that we've used in the past here and the good things that our other coaches have used in the past, and we'll come up with our best path.”

Can Eagles upset Steelers coming out of bye?

To move to 6-0 following the bye, the Eagles will need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Week 11 showdown was supposed to be nationally televised at 4:25 but was flexed to a 1 p.m. ET start because of the Eagles’ poor play.

As the Eagles' struggles continue, their upcoming game on CBS against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been flexed from to 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m.



At 2-7, the Eagles have fallen from must-see TV to a team mired in disappointment, plagued by an… pic.twitter.com/h5LtlqKjM7 — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) November 9, 2026

The Steelers will come in after playing for first place in the AFC North against the Bengals on Sunday night in Cincinnati. Maybe they will be due for a letdown after such an emotional game and turning around to play a 2-7 team.

The Eagles beat Pittsburgh coming out of their 2022 bye, 35-13. Before that, in Sirianni’s first year, Philly beat the Commanders, 27-17. They beat the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, 21-17, in 2023, eased past the Browns, 20-16, in 2024, and knocked off the Packers last year, 10-7, at Lambeau Field.

So, there could yet be some winnable games this season, but to what end? The best path might just be to lose out and secure a top-five draft pick.

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