Eagles Week 10: 3 Most Important Games to Watch During Philadelphia's Bye This Weekend

Philadelphia's bye week has arrived at an opportune moment. The Eagles will benefit from an extra week of rest and preparation in the midst of a dreadful seven-game losing streak. While the Birds may not be taking the field in Week 10, that doesn't mean they won't be impacted by the final scores.

This weekend's 14-game slate is highlighted by an overseas matchup of playoff contenders and an intense divisional showdown at Lambeau Field. For the Eagles, the contests involving losing squads have much more meaning, though. Here's a look at three Week 10 games to watch during Philly's bye.

Games to watch for Eagles fans in Week 10

1. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Sunday's battle at Nissan Stadium will mark defensive tackle Jordan Davis' first game since he was dealt by the Eagles at the deadline. Philly sent him to Jacksonville in exchange for two high draft picks. The Jaguars are hoping the massive run-stopper can take their elite defense to the next level.

It'll be intriguing to see how well Davis gels with veteran pros like Arik Armstead and Josh Hines-Allen. Checking in on a former Eagle isn't the sole reason to watch this divisional duel. The Eagles' 2-7 record has them holding on to the No. 5 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft entering Week 10.

Tennessee (1-7) is one of three NFL teams to earn fewer than two victories through nine weeks. An upset win by the Titans would draw them equal with the Eagles in the standings, strengthening Philly's chance of landing a top-five pick. Take note that the Jaguars and Titans will face off again in Week 12.

2. Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

The focus remains on the 2027 NFL Draft when highlighting a Week 10 clash between the Dolphins and Colts. Philly could rip off a few wins down the stretch, but its chances of making the playoffs are incredibly slim. Wins from teams below the Eagles in the standings suddenly carry notable weight.

Miami (1-7) and Indianapolis (2-7) are two of those four teams. A Colts' victory would catapult them ahead of the Eagles with a 3-7 record. A Dolphins' victory would place them above the Eagles for the moment, due to strength of schedule. Either way, Philly will hold a top-four pick going into Week 11.

Miami quarterback Kyle McCord will make his NFL debut on Sunday, following Malik Willis' groin injury. He grew up an Eagles fan and played high school football at St. Joseph's Prep. McCord was selected by Philly in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, before being waived after the ensuing preseason.

3. Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

The Chargers join the Titans, Dolphins, and Colts (first-round pick owned by the Jets) as the four teams currently standing in the Eagles' way of the No. 1 overall pick. Los Angeles travels to Baltimore on Monday night as the only winless squad in the NFL. It is the franchise's first 0-8 start since 2000.

It's possible the Ravens could get caught off guard here. Baltimore acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett to be their starter after both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe) suffered injuries. Wednesday was Brissett's first practice with the team as he aims to get acclimated quickly.

There have been two winless NFL campaigns since the turn of the century. The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns each struggled to a 0-16 record. No one wants to join that club, so the Chargers should have added motivation to compete. Any Los Angeles win moving forward benefits Philadelphia.

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