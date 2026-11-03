3 Eagles Who Won't Survive the Trade Deadline After Losing Streak Reaches 6 Games

Changes are coming for the Eagles after they dropped their sixth consecutive game to the hapless Commanders on Sunday Night Football. With the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline right around the corner, some of those changes will be imminent.

Here's a look at three Eagles players who will likely be continuing their careers elsewhere outside of Philadelphia after the deadline.

1. Landon Dickerson, OG

It almost feels like the writing is on the wall when it comes to Landon Dickerson's future in Philadelphia. The Eagles are in the midst of a complete overhaul of the offensive line following the retirement of Lane Johnson and the trade of Cam Jurgens, and Dickerson could be the next player on the line to be traded.

Dickerson has spent the bulk of the current campaign on the sideline due to injury, and when he has played, he hasn't been great. He did decently against Dallas in Week 7, but he played poorly against the Commanders in Week 8. He hasn't played enough snaps to qualify for a Pro Football Focus ranking, but his grades at his position are all well below league average.

For the Eagles, it feels like the right time to just pull the bandage off, move on from Dickerson and spend the rest of the season evaluating young players along the offensive line to see if any have a future with the franchise as a potential building block.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic following Philadelphia's Week 8 loss to Washington, Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia named Dickerson as a player to keep an eye on leading up to the deadline.

"Keep an eye on Landon Dickerson," Fowler said. ". . . I don't think he's healthy still. I think he's a guy who's battling, similar to what Saquon Barkley is doing. He's trying, but at the end of the day you're not going to make excuses for anybody. It's just not good enough right now, and I think Landon Dickerson, along with those guys you just mentioned, is a name to know as we approach the deadline."

At this point, it feels like it would be a surprise if Dickerson were still on Philadelphia's roster after the deadline.

2. Dallas Goedert, TE

This is almost painful to write, given how integral Dallas Goedert has been to Philadelphia's offensive attack for the past decade, basically.

But it certainly feels like his time with the Eagles could be coming to an end in the near future, and that's not an indictment of Goedert. He'sstill a productive player at his position, and that could make him intriguing for contending teams in a potential trade. He's currently playing on a one-year deal, so it might make sense for the Eagles to try to get something in return for him, as opposed to potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.

Tanner McKee connects with Dallas Goedert for the first down!



PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

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Rookie tight end Eli Stowers is finally healthy, and he had his most productive and promising performance of the season against the Commanders in Week 8, as he caught three passes for 53 yards and also showed promise as a blocker. This could provide the Eagles with additional reason to move on from Goedert. In a lost season, it would be beneficial for Stowers to get increased on-field opportunity so that the team can see exactly what they have in him.

3. Riq Woolen, CB

There's really no reason for the Eagles to hang on to Riq Woolen at this point.

They're not legitimate contenders in the NFC, so it doesn't really matter who they trot out at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell. And it's not like Woolen has been great anyway. He's been average in coverage, according to PFF, and he leads the team in penalties this season with five. He's been called for a holding penalty in each of Philadelphia's last two losses.

Woolen, who is playing on a one-year contract, doesn't appear to have a real future in Philly, so it would make sense for the Birds to flip him for some draft capital before the deadline.

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