Learning Curve About To Begin: It's Time To See What Eagles Have In Third-Round Pick

PHILADELPHIA – Talk about replacing Lane Johnson came up the last few springs when the NFL Draft got closer. Then the draft arrived, and the first round would come and go without that replacement.

The last offensive tackle they took in the first round was seven years ago, when they moved up to select Andre Dillard in 2019. That didn’t work out well. The last time the Eagles went tackle in the first round before Dillard? Johnson in 2013, and that worked out better than great.

Maybe they found their answer in the third round this past spring when they took offensive tackle Markel Bell in the third round, using the pick they received by trading Haason Reddick to the New York Jets on March 29, 2024.

It could be Bell time now that Johnson has decided to retire after nearly 14 years in the NFL, all with the Eagles. Fred Johnson is still a possibility, though he has a knee injury that he is working through. Plus, the Eagles and everyone else know what Fred Johnson is. Bell is a great unknown, and it should be time to start finding out about him.

The rookie was thrown into the fire on Sunday when Lane Johnson woke up that morning unable to play. Sean Mannion said the game plan remained the same despite Bell not preparing like a starter during the week of practice.

Eagles Should Stick With Rookie At Right Tackle

Eagles rookie third-round pick Markel Bell made his pro debut in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. | Dan Shrensky/Eagles on SI freelance

“Nothing changed,” said the offensive coordinator. “Markel, he's been working his tail off. He's been up every game so far this year and stepped in and did some nice things. It was obviously kind of thrust in the moment, his first NFL start, but he's been preparing. He's been ready to go all year.”

He may end up going for the rest of the year. Still, it was just his first start. Johnson made 171 of those. There will be start-up costs.

The bigger issue in the short-term is Fred Johnon’s health. He has been the team’s top reserve behind Lane and Jordan Mailata. If Bell has to start – and he will likely do that – the Eagles don’t have a backup if Fred cannot play.

That would require a practice squad elevation, probably John Ojukwu. Kiram Amegadjie could also be a possibility. He was a third-round pick of the Bears out of Yale in 2024, and a player the Eagles showed interest in leading up that year’s draft.

Whatever the answer is, the Eagles’ offensive line is much different now than what was expected only a month ago. Landon Dickerson is out, and the Eagles moved Cam Jurgens to left guard and inserted Drew Kendall at center. Now, Jurgens may not be available after he self-reported a concussion on Monday morning and is in concussion protocol. If he cannot play, the Eagles could turn to either Willie Lampkin or rookie Micah Morris.

Not only is the line impacted, but the Eagles offense will already be without Tank Bigsby and could be without DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert.

“It's part of the game and feel good about our roster from top to bottom and guys have been practicing hard, guys have been stepping up,” said Mannion. “I feel confident with all the guys that have been thrust in action. There's no flinch in them. They don't blink. They're ready to go in and execute. They're well prepared by our staff. They put in a ton of hard work and effort every day in practice. They're attentive in the meetings.

“It's the unfortunate part of this game; guys may go down, but guys are right behind them, and they've been working quietly, preparing themselves, and they're ready to go.”