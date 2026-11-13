What Fred Johnson & Hollywood Brown's Releases Say About the Eagles’ Plans Moving Forward

There could be tumbleweeds blowing through the Eagles' locker room next week. That’s only a slight exaggeration, but there will be plenty of vacant lockers after some roster destruction during the bye week.

The latest move involved the release of veteran swing tackle and sometimes guard Fred Johnson on Friday. That came on the heels of the release of receiver Hollywood Brown, which came on the heels of the release of running back Jaydon Blue earlier in the week. Combine that with the trade of Jordan Davis, and the Eagles have four open roster spots.

The #Eagles are releasing veteran OT Fred Johnson, source says. He's been with the team since 2023. pic.twitter.com/y3Ln9Jm8kN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2026

What to expect after Eagles' latest releases

Cutting Blue signifies that Tank Bigsby and/or Will Shipley could be returning in time for their game against the Steelers on Nov. 22. Bigsby has been on injured reserve since Oct. 6, when a core muscle injury sidelined him. Shipley has been on IR since Oct. 16 with a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his foot. Both have missed the required four games.

As for the release of Brown, the Eagles are likely to get both DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks back after the bye. Smith has played in just four games this season while battling a hamstring injury, and Wicks has missed three straight games with an ankle injury.

Neither player was placed on IR, so they can return at any time.

No luck with number 0

Brown wore the number 0, which has become a jinx of sorts since the NFL allowed that number to be worn. Nobody who has worn it since has lasted more than a year. Eagles who wore it previous to Brown are:

2023: DeAndre Swift

2024: Bryce Huff

2025: Josh Uche

Johnson had been with the Eagles for nearly four seasons. He played in six games this year, but played in all 17 games in his previous three years with the team, making 14 starts.

His release signals the Eagles’ readiness to turn to younger players on the offensive line. There is an intriguing prospect on the practice squad who could be summoned. That is Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie, who is 6'5" and 326 lbs. John Ojukwu could also be a possibility.

Could the Eagles turn to Kiran Amegadjie after releasing veteran OT Fred Johnson? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles may not be done unloading veterans, either, as they transition to a team that wants to see the younger players play.

Safety Marcus Epps could be in jeopardy, with the possibility that seventh-round pick Cole Wisnieski could see time. Also, the Eagles could release Arnold Ebiketie and/or A.J. Epenesa and turn to seventh-round pick Keyshawn James-Newby. The Eagles thought they had a deal to trade Ebiketie to the Bengals at the trade deadline, but the Bengals backed out.

It might not even be a surprise if the Eagles give Uar Bernard and Josh Weru opportunities over the final eight games.

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