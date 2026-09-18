The Philadelphia Eagles are really keeping their left guard plans close to the vest.

During the open portion of practice to the media (which is essentially individual period), the Eagles had Fred Johnson at left guard and Drew Kendall lined up next to Jordan Mailata's other side.

Don't think the Eagles will have Kendall at tight end against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. What about Johnson at left guard?

This could be a ruse by the Eagles (and it likely is). Nick Sirianni did mention Johnson when discussing whether Kendall can play left guard earlier this week.

"I think he's able to do both," Sirianni said regarding Kendall. "I think he does well at both and that's why you cross-train these guys. Same with Willie (Lampkin). I think he can do both. Same with Fred (Johnson). I think he can play inside and outside."

So what are the Eagles going to go at left guard on Sunday? They won't reveal the plan, but here are all the potential combinations -- from least likely to most likely.

4. Fred Johnson at LG

The Eagles likely saw the tape of the Cincinnati Bengals trying Johnson at left guard back in 2019 and 2020. It didn't go well.

Johnson allowed two sacks and 11 pressures in 124 pass blocking snaps in 2020 when he played guard. The pressure rate allowed per dropback was 8.8%, an abysmal percenatge for an interior offensive lineman.

Perhaps it was seriously considered Johnson would be the left guard, but this shouldn't be the fall back option to the fall back option.

3. Willie Lampkin at LG

Lampkin could certainly get thecall to play left guard, but he's never played a regular season snap in the NFL. There's going to be an elevation for Lampkin to the No. 3 guard spot following Drew Kendell's elevation to starter on the offensive line.

Lampkin was mostly right guard and center in the summer, and is likely more comfortable there. If Lampkin started on Sunday, playing center is a stronger possibility than left guard.

2. Cam Jurgens at LG, Drew Kendall at C

Kendall may be more comfortable at center, since he's played regular season snaps there and played well. Jurgens spent his first season as a starter at guard (albeit on the right side) and was fine there.

The Eagles could seriously consider this option to ease Kendall in, and he is the No. 2 center anyway. Jurgens playing guard would be the liability -- and it isn't wise to create two problems on the offensive line by switching two positions around.

1. Drew Kendall at LG

Kendall is the No. 3 guard and the first one in for Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen when they needed a play off. He got a long look at left guard in the summer when Dickerson was banged up and played the position in the second preseason game.

The Eagles can play the competitive advantage game, but this is the easiest move. This is also the move that makes the most sense. Don't overthink it and play Kendall at left guard.

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