PHILADELPHIA - Brandon Graham made it official (again) Tuesday: the veteran defensive lineman called it a career, this time presumably for good.

If it is the end it comes after 16 seasons, 215 games, two Super Bowl rings, and the strip-sack of Tom Brady that still lives in every Eagles fan’s mind.

Graham, 38, wanted to come back for season No. 17 but preferred a full training camp and time to prepare. Conversely, the Eagles spent the offseason rebuilding their edge room by adding a star in Jonathan Greenard and two capable rotational players – Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa – to incumbents Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith, talented players who each have very good summers.

If you want to lean on Graham's impressive versatility to play inside, that might be Philadelphia's deepest position with three stars: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo, seconded by the talented Byron Young and second-year comer Ty Robinson.

The only way Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman was going to entertain another go-round for Mr. Eagle was in-season if attrition accumulated.

Known for his loyalty to players who contributed to the franchise’s mist successful period, Roseman was right to play The Grinch this time.

Graham’s midseason return last year was tied to injuries and the sudden, unexpected retirement of Za’Darius Smith. Not surprisingly, Graham produced to the very end, albeit in limited snaps

However, the NFL requires constant change and roster replenishment, not hanging on to aging part-time veterans at the expense of potential contributors.

No Nostalgia

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, center, poses for a photo with Jefferson Health mental health technicians Anthony Brown, left, and Darlene Seblano during the “Breakfast With the Birds” pep rally at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in Cherry Hill, N.J., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the moment, it would have felt good for Roseman to sign Graham again. The same holds even more true with the current groundswell to sign Zach Ertz, another franchise legend at a position of actual need.

The problem is the Eagles need a particular kind of tight end, not a declining seam threat like Ertz, who is also in the final stages of rehabbing from an ACL injury.

The complication is the big-name trap built on the foundation of three Pro Bowls, the catch in Super Bowl LII and 117 receptions, not to mention his relationship with the organization and city .

Because the the Eagles spent the offseason adding pass rushers and drafting a tight end they intend to develop, a 38-year-old culture setter and a 35-year-old possession receiver would be nostalgia, not difference-makers.

Championship teams are typically not museums in a young man’s game. The grind of the NFL is about the cruel equation of cap dollars, performance and always projecting the next big thing.

Roseman’s job is not to manage old-timer’s day. It is to decide who can help Jalen Hurts win in January.

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