PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ interior defensive line might be the most talented in football, led by emerging superstar Jalen Carter and his longtime teammate dating back to Georgia, Jordan Davis.

Add in cerebral up and comer Moro Ojomo, the underrated Byron Young, and the switch coming on for second-year man Ty Robinson, and no one is going to question whether there are enough horses on the interior of the defensive front.

The chemistry, though, is also there, something Eagles associate head coach/defensive line Clint Hurtt traced back to a complementary leadership structure inside his room.

The group works so well because Carter, Davis and Ojomo lead authentically, matching who they actually are as people.

Hurtt rejected the idea that every leader has to look like a single archetype.

“I think you have to be true to who you are as a leader,” the rising assistant said. “Like, a lot of times, everybody wants to see like this, maybe a Ray Lewis type personality, if I had to throw a name out. Like, certain people do it in different ways.

“There’s guys that lead by what they do. They’re a lead-by-example person. Some are more of a verbal communicator with their leadership skills.”

Hurtt went on to describe his own group the strong and silent type (Carter), the energetic temperature setter (Davis), and the classic leader by example (Ojomo).

The message the coach gives to his room is simple: stay authentic.

“The biggest thing I tell those guys is, you have to be true to who you are, be comfortable in your own skin,” said Hurtt. “Because if you try to force somebody to be something that is not within their personality, then they’re not being authentic, and then their teammates are gonna see them as a real person.”

Hurtt’s message has resonated with his students.

“JC is a person that’s going to do it quietly on the side. You’ve seen him grab Uar [Bernard]. He’s grabbed young guys to talk to them about the things that he sees and whatnot, and how he works on his craft.”

The Encourager

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) warms up during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis supplies energy when the work is at its hardest.

“JD is a little bit more, he’s like the encourager,” Hurtt said. “The positive vibes, the days that you go out there and it’s 96 degrees on the field, and you don’t want to do anything. JD’s the guy that’s bringing the energy and juice.”

Ojomo, meanwhile, sets the daily standard by example and challenge.

“Moro’s a guy that’s gonna challenge you,” he said. “You gotta try to match his work ethic and his energy every single day.”

Hurtt believes the eclectic mix fits well.

“So they each have their own quality of how they do it, which to me is great leadership,” said Hurtt. “And they all understand their roles and how they fit in together, which is why the unselfishness in the room is so good.

"They know it takes everybody.”