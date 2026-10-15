Medical Expert Weighs in on Jalen Hurts Blood Clot Situation as Questions Surround Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — There are several different angles to view the news that broke Thursday midafternoon about Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts after it was announced that he has a superficial blood clot in his calf and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

How did Hurts get cleared to play against the Jaguars on Sunday? More importantly, how was he able to fly such a great distance in such a short period of time, going from Philly to London?

He said he was cleated on the calf against the Rams, but didn't look for treatment until Friday, the day the Eagles flew to London.

Will he be OK in the long term? What about the short term? What is the prognosis for return to play? Could this be a one-week situation or multiple weeks?

Medical expert shares insight into Jalen Hurts's bloot clot scare

There are more questions will emerge. Right now, the situation is still new, and there is a game to play in about three days.

Eagles on SI received an email from Dr. Alina Mitina, an emergency physician at Hackensack Medical Center, that helps make sense of Hurts's situation, reading:

“Superficial blood clots form near the skin’s surface and, while generally less dangerous than deep vein thrombosis (DVT), must be taken seriously. If a clot extends into deeper veins, it can cause severe complications, including traveling to the lungs. While many resolve with simple treatments like warm compresses and anti-inflammatories, the clot’s size and location determine whether blood thinners are necessary."

Recent trauma and prolonged inactivity are major risk factor. Although we can’t definitively say the flight to London worsened his condition, combining long-distance air travel with a recent leg injury creates a high-risk environment for a clot to progress. Dr. Alina Mitina

In the short term, the Eagles are down to just two quarterbacks: Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton. They released Andy Dalton last week, but may now look to bring him back to the practice squad to serve as the backup to McKee.

Dalton and McKee waged a summer-long battle to be the primary backup and by doing that, Payton probably didn’t get the development he needed to possibly be ready should something in-game happen to McKee.

Injuries piling up is the new norm for Philly

Hurts’s injury is the latest in what has been a landslide of injuries this season. There were 17 players listed on Wednesday’s injury report: six of whom did not practice and 11 others who were limited.

Some key players weren’t at Thursday’s practice either, including wideout DeVonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley.

So, it looks like the Eagles will take the field on Sunday with a backup quarterback, a fourth-string running back in Dameon Pierce and an offensive line that last week saw two undrafted free agents start, Willie Lampkin and Jake Majors, and a third-round rookie, Markel Bell, make just his second career start at right tackle.

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