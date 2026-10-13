More Bad News On Eagles' Injury Front: Will Shipley Will Miss Time

If the Eagles are going to dig out of this three-game losing streak that has left them below .500 for the first time in five years, they are going to have to find a way to do it with running backs who started the season on their practice squad, because Will Shipley is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and could miss multiple weeks.

The injury likely happened on Shipley’s first regular-season touchdown run, a 2-yard burst up the middle behind Willie Lampkin that tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter of what would become a 19-17 loss to the Jags in London. He was done after just 13 snaps, leaving Dameon Pierce to man the backfield duties alone.

Pierce was added to the 53-man roster on Oct. 7. He has 45 games of experience. In his Eagles debut, he averaged 1.3 yards on 11 carries for 14 yards.

“We've had our eye on him for a very long time, since he came out of college,” said head coach Nick Sirianni, on the same day he and his team flew to England. “When you go through a draft, you only get, what, six, seven, eight picks or whatever it is that year?

“There’re a lot of guys you end up loving that it's like, 'Oh man, he's going to be good for them.' …He brings constant energy to the football team. He's obviously a very talented player and works extremely hard and runs extremely hard. I'm excited for his opportunity.”

The Eagles, who placed Tank Bigsby on injured reserve last week, need to cross their fingers that Saquon Barkley can return for Sunday’s visit from the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles Could Use Saquon Barkley To Return Sooner Rather Than Later

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury suffered early in the Week 4 loss to the Rams. The running back, who just two years ago ran for more than 2,000 yards and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl, is averaging 5.1 yards per carry when he’s been able to play, but he’s only played 91 snaps through five weeks.

He’s already had a stinger that sidelined him early against the Titans in Week 2, and now he’s dealing with his latest setback. When he returns, he will find an entirely different offensive line blocking for him, with Lane Johnson retired and Cam Jurgens traded.

Carson Steele was elevated from the practice squad for the game and perhaps he may need to play a bigger role in the short-term.

Steele has fullback experience, so it was somewhat surprising that he didn’t have any offensive role against the Jaguars as a lead blocker, especially with an offensive line that is still trying to build continuity and chemistry. He got 20 snaps on special teams.

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