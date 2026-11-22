Coming out of their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

The bye week afforded the banged-up Eagles some extra time to rest, but they still have a plethora of players dealing with injury issues. Here's a look at five Eagles players who have either already been ruled out of the game against Pittsburgh or are unlikely to be active.

Zack Baun, LB

If the Eagles are going to snap their seven-game losing streak, they're going to have to do it without one of their best defensive players. After missing all three practices during the week due to a back injury, star linebacker Zack Baun will be sidelined against the Steelers. It will be the second game of the season that Baun misses. He was also ruled out of Philadelphia's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a concussion.

The Eagles will miss Baun's production against Pittsburgh. He's leading the Eagles in total tackles on the season with 65. He's also tallied five passes defended, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR

The Eagles will likely be getting one starting wide receiver back against the Steelers. DeVonta Smith was a full participant for Philly in practice on Thursday and Friday, and he carries no designation into the game against Pittsburgh, which indicates that he should be good to go. However, another starting receiver will remain sidelined.

Dontayvion Wicks has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and that number will now stretch to four. Wicks was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but ultimately he wasn't quite good to go. Perhaps he'll be able to return for Philly's next game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Smael Mondon Jr., LB

In addition to Baun, the Eagles will also likely be without another linebacker in Smael Mondon Jr. Mondon was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, but he suffered an ankle injury and didn't practice at all on Thursday and Friday, which is a pretty good indication that he won't be available to play on Sunday.

Mondon has played 69 percent of all special teams snaps for the Eagles this season, compared to just four percent of all defensive snaps, so he'll be missed more on special teams than he will be defensively.

Will Shipley, RB

The Eagles opened the practice window for running back Will Shipley earlier this week, which means that he's trending in the right direction following a stint on IR due to a foot injury. However, it's doubtful that he'll be able to return to in-game action so quickly following an extended stint on the sideline.

He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and then he didn't practice at all on Friday, which tells you that we shouldn't expect to see him out on the field on Sunday. His return is on the horizon, though.

Cole Payton, QB

Joe Milton will get his second straight start at quarterback for the Eagles, and despite dealing with a rib injury all week, it looks like Tanner McKee will be good to go to serve as the backup behind Milton against Pittsburgh.

That could leave Cole Payton as the odd man out, as the Eagles aren't likely to have three active QBs for the game. Payton will likely serve as the emergency third QB for Philly in Week 11.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.