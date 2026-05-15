Predicting Every Eagles Game On 2026 Schedule Even Though It's Way Too Early

The Philadelphia Eagles schedule has a lot to like -- and a lot to dislike.

This all depends if you like primetime games or not. The Eagles are playing five of them for the fifth consecutive year after all.

What about standalone games? The Eagles have eight of them on this schedule, two games on Thursdays, two games on Mondays, and even a game on Saturday.

There are a lot of interesting aspects regarding this schedule, one of the most intriguing in Eagles history. So how does that play out regarding their win total?

I've done these won-loss schedule predictions when the schedule was released in the past. Here's how I fared, so take this at face value:

Year My prediction Actual record 2021 8-9 9-8 2022 12-5 14-3 2023 14-3 11-6 2024 13-4 14-3 2025 12-5 11-6

Outside of the 2023 collapse, I've fared pretty well doing this (and the Eagles started 10-1 that year). based on most years, I'll be about a game off of the actual record -- so this may be a good indicator how the Eagles will fare.

With all this in place, let's predict the Eagles record -- game by game.

Week 1: vs. Commanders

I'm not crazy about the Eagles facing a division rival in Week 1, especially one with a new offense being installed under David Blough. Jayden Daniels will also be 100% healthy with someting to prove heading into year three.

This is a statement game for the Eagles, who have never lost an opener under Nick Sirianni. They'll pull this one off.

Win: 1-0

Week 2: at Titans

This should be the easiest game on the schedule all year. Is it a trap game since the Titans won't know they're bad yet?

The Eagles have never won in Nashville, but that should change this year. This team is too good for a clunker.

Win: 2-0

Week 3: at Bears (MNF)

There will be a lot of expectations placed around the Bears this season. Will Chicago be as good as last year?

This is a revenge game for the Eagles, who allowed the Bears to run all over them on Black Friday. If the Eagles don't stop the run, they don't have a chance to beat the Bears. I'm betting they struggle again, even with more time to prepare.

Loss: 2-1

Week 4: vs. Rams

Nick Sirianni is 4-0 against Sean McVay in his career, and the Eagles just seem to have the Rams number. Will Los Angeles actually beat Philadelphia this time?

Let's be real. The Rams should have beaten the Eagles last year.

Loss: 2-2

Week 5: at Jaguars (London)

The Eagles will go across the pond to right the ship, as this team will be prepared to face a dangerous Jaguars team. This game isn't in Jacksonville, which benefits the Eagles.

Philadelphia has a run coming up, not going on a plane in 44 days after this trip. This will be a game the Eagles get the train back on track.

Win: 3-2

Week 6: vs. Panthers

The Eagles chose not to have their bye week after London (teams are believed to have the option to choose their bye week after an International Series game). They'll get the Panthers, who will be coming off their bye week.

The Panthers almost beat the Eagles two years ago at Lincoln Financial Field. Don't think the Eagles will be fooled twic with the NFC South champions coming in.

Win: 4-2

Week 7: vs. Cowboys (MNF)

A "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Cowboys at home. An opportunity to make a statement in the division.

The Eagles normally win the home matchup with the Cowboys, but Dallas pulls off an upset this year.

Loss: 4-3

Week 8: at Commanders (SNF)

The Eagles get the Commanders coming off their bye week in a primetime matchup. This will be a Week 1 rematch and their second consecutive game against an NFC East rival.

This is a tough stretch for the Eagles, but a game they have to have.

Win: 5-3

Week 9: vs. Giants

The Giants are coming off their bye week too. How did the Eagles get thre teams coming off their bye week in the first nine weeks?

With John Harbaugh around, New York should be better. The Eagles still have the Giants number regardless.

Win: 6-3

Week 10: Bye

The Eagles will take a 6-3 record heading into the bye week.

Week 11: vs. Steelers

Going off the bye week, the Eagles have a late-afternoon showdown with the Steelers. The bye week comes at a perfect time as the Eagles will be healthy and ready for the stretch run. And they don't have to travel anywhere!

A big game before the Thanksgiving showdown with the Cowboys and the Steelers have trouble winning in Philadelphia. Advantage Eagles.

Win: 7-3

Week 12: at Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

The Eagles always struggle in Dallas, especially in the Nick Sirianni era. They are 1-4 in Dallas over the last five years, and beating the Cowboys on a short week will be a tall task.

This year will be different. The Eagles find a way to run Thanksgiving for the Cowboys. I have no idea how.

Win: 8-3

Week 13: at Cardinals

One of the easiest games on the slate, the Eagles have 10 days to prepare for the Cardinals. They should take care of business and keep rolling.

Win: 9-3

Week 14: vs. Colts

Shane Steichen's return to Philadelphia will be overshadowed by how well the Eagles are playing. This is the first of three consecutive home games, and the Eagles have two short weeks and big games coming up.

This is a trap game, but the Eagles will make sure they handle things.

Win: 10-3

Week 15: vs. Seahawks (Saturday)

A short week against the Seahawks on the Saturday before Christmas. This will be a big game for both teams, and the Eagles haven't beaten the Seahawks at home since 1989.

Will that drought end? I'll side with history on this one. I just don't like this matchup.

Loss: 10-4

Week 16: vs. Texans (Christmas Eve)

A short week to prepare for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans brutal defense. If the Eagles offense struggles to put up points, it wouldn't be surprising in the least.

Somehow the Eagles will pull this off on a very cold night at Lincoln Financial Field. Yes, I'm predicting it will be cold.

Win: 11-4

Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

A revenge game for the Eagles and they'll have 10 days to prepare for the 49ers. The Eagles have struggled against the 49ers in recent years, but this seems like a game to lock up the NFC East.

The Eagles will have this one circled on the calendar.

Win: 12-4

Week 18: at Giants

I don't think this game will mean anything for the Eagles, and Nick Sirianni likes to rest players in Week 18 if he can. He'll do just that, with the division and a top-3 seed in hand.

Loss: 12-5

The Verdict

Since I went with a 12-5 record and the NFC East title, just pencil the Eagles in for 13-4 or 11-6. I'd lean towards 13-4 with this roster and a schedule that does favor this team.