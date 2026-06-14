Most Surprising Player Who Could Make Eagles Roster After Minicamp: The Next Reed Blankenship?

Safety is wide open on the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

Only one position is a lock, and that belongs to Andrew Mukuba. Helps Mukuba was a second-round pick last season and has a starting spot on lock, but also shows the state of the position.

The Eagles are giving Marcus Epps every opportunity in the world to win the starting safety job opposite Mukuba. Cooper DeJean will be in the base defense at safety in order to keep him on the field.

After that, the entire position is in flux.

There is a battle for two -- perhaps three -- safety spots on this roster. J.T. Gray and Michael Carter are two of the notable names vying for spots, then there's the late-round pick in Cole Wisniewski and the undrfated free agents Kapena Gushiken and Maximus Pulley.

Pulley is one of the long shorts to make the Eagles, but his minicamp performance gives him an opportunity to become the next Reed Blankenship.

Pulley's minicamp

There isn't a lot of third team reps to go around in minicamp, yet Pulley made the most of them when he had an opportunity. Pulley didn't have any interceptions or any notable stat, but the undrafted free agent was around the football on errant throws by Cole Payton.

Pulley was mixing in with the third team behind Brandon Johnson and Andre Sam, so he's the definition of a long shot to make the 53-man roster. His chances are as good as any of the undrafted free agents because of position depth on the roster.

This is how Blankenship made a name for himself. Blankenship made plays in minicamp and his game changed once the pads came on. The Eagles were questionable at safety in the summer of 2022 before Blankenship broke through and beat out several proven NFL veterans and made the roster.

Perhaps Pulley can do the same. This is a good start.

Production in college was there

Pulley came from the FCS, starting 34 games at Wofford and had seven career interceptions -- three of which were returned for touchdowns. The Fort Worth, Texas native previously played at Western Kentucky but transfeered to Wofford to have an opportunity to play.

The gamble paid off, as Pulley started all 34 games he played at Wofford and landed in the NFL as a UDFA signing by the Eagles. Pulley received $25,000 guaranteed, so he's owed nothing.

There was something the Eagles liked in Pulley. Perhaps is was his ball hawking ability, which was on display in minicamp.

How Pulley can make the roster

Pulley will just have to play hard and be in position to make plays. Wisniewski will get a long look as a draft pick, while Gray was a special teams standout. Carter has position versatility as a slot corner and safety -- which he is learning this spring. Gushiken has a high UDFA salary, is an excellent special teams player,a nd can play the slot and safety.

The odds are long for Pulley to make this team, but his upside at safety is worth monitoriting. Safety is wide open on the Eagles roster until they make a move (or two).

There will be plenty of opportunities for Pulley to show the Eagles what he can do.