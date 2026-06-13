5 Eagles Whose Stock Improved in Minicamp, 8 Whose Stock Went Down This Spring

The Philadelphia Eagles head into the summer with Super Bowl expectations, and they should.

Winnings two NFC championships and a Super Bowl title creates those expectations, even if the Eagles moved on from A.J. bBrown this offseason. The roster is still talented, even if one of the most talented players is gone.

There's still a lot of work to do at the Jefferson Health Training Complex this summer. The offense is still a work in progress while the defense makes the makings of an elite unit again. The pads haven't come on yet, but the spring gives an indicator of what to watch for.

The report cards came out, and so did the winners and losers of mandatory minicamp. What about the entire OTAs and minicamp?

Who raised their stock this spring? Whose stock fell over the past five weeks?

This stock is on individual players and not a position group. These are players to keep an eye on this summer -- for better or worse.

Stock up

Riq Woolen: The best player in minicamp was Woolen, who showcased his speed and ability to track down the football throughout the spring. If Woolen wasn't catching up to DeVonta Smith on go balls, he was breaking up passes in the end zone. Woolen is going to be paired with Quinyon Mitchell on the outside this season, which is trending towards a nightamre for opposing quarterbacks.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr: With Jihaad Campbell rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Trotter Jr. started at off-ball linebacker in his place. Trotter Jr. was all around the football, seemingly in position on any play he needed to be. The Eagles have three good off-ball linebackers in Trotter, Campbell, and Zack Baun. Trotter Jr. should find his way onto the field this year.

Hollywood Brown: None of the wide receivers really stood out with the absence of DeVonta Smith, but Brown is showing he can be a deep-ball receiver in this offense. He still has the speed to take the top of a defense, which will be intriguing how Sean Mannion uses him in training camp. Fora WR4, Brown provides valuable depth -- something the Eagles didn't have last year.

Byron Young: Of the Eagles defensive tackles, Young was getting first team reps with Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo (Jalen Carter was out of team drills). Young had a good season in the defensive tackle rotation last yera and made some plays when called upon, and it's clear Vic Fangio likes him. Young has the edge over Ty Robinson and others for the No. 4 defensive tackle spot.

Marcus Epps: The Eagles have given their vote of confidence in Epps as a starting safety, and haven't signed nor traded for anyone to improve the position yet. Philadelphia is fine with Epps at safety if the Eagles choose not to improve the position. Good chance they will, but the Eagles added at other positions at the end of minicamp -- not safety.

Stock down

Makai Lemon: Unfortunate Lemon had to miss minicamp with a hamstring injury, hurting his development this spring in a complicated offense and his chances to win the WR2 job. Lemon needs all the reps he can get, and will have to play some catch up when the pads come on. This may be a good thing for Lemon, a sthe pressure will be off to win that WR2 job. The Eagles still think he can help out this offense Week 1.

Tanner McKee: Heading into this spring, everyone was under the impression McKee was the QB2. The Eagles didn't get the memo, having McKee split the QB2 reps with Andy Dalton -- and Dalton got the majority of them in minicamp. Maybe McKee gets traded this summer, but he hasn't put up much of a fight to get back his job. Perhaps that changes when training camp begins.

Ty Robinson: What is there to make of Robinson? The 2025 fourth-round pick had a poor rookie campaign and has been on the third team this spring. Is there a chance Robinson doesn't make this team at all? He'll need a big summer to make the roster at defensive tackle, with a spot already reserved for Uar Bernard.

Myles Hinton: The Eagles moved Hinton inside to guard after basically redshirting him last season. Philadelphia needed offensive guard help behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, but didn't make a move until after minicamp when the Eagles signed Michael Jordan. That is not a good sign for Hinton's roster chances, but it's still the spring. Hinton will have to beat out Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, and Michael Jordan to stick around.

Joe Tyron-Shoyinka: A no show at mandatory minicamp and the Eagles signed AJ Epenesa right after minicamp to improve at pass rusher? There may have went Tyron-Shoyinka's roster chances, especially if Brandon Graham comes back.

Eli Stowers: There wasn't much to see from Stowers, who looked lost in the offense throughout the minicmap. This isn't a good sign for the Eagles, who are counting on Stowers to be an immediate contributor in the passing game. Stowers is behind Johnny Mundt in the TE2 battle, but there's still time to turn this around. This spring hasn't been good, however.

Cole Payton: Would the Eagles actually have to cut a fifth-round pick? That may be a possibility given how poorly Payton has played in minicamp. Payton should have thrown multiple interceptions in the team period and was slow in his decision making throughout the spring. If the Eagles are going to have Payton as the QB3, he has to play significantly better.

Nolan Smith: The arrest for speeding didn't help Smith, and he still hasn't bene made available to address what happened. On top of that, Smith looks like he'll be on the secons team behind Jalyx Hunt in the pass rushing rotation. Hunt looks like he's getting a second contract with the Eagles. Smith may not.