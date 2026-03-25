A Look At The Eagles' Prove-It Deals: Not All One-Year Contracts Are Created Equal

To date, the Eagles have signed 14 players to one-year contracts this offseason, and Eagles On SI has grouped them into three distinct categories:

1. Locked In – Players with defined roles heading into the spring.

2. Draft-Proofing – Serviceable options who serve as placeholders in case the Eagles don’t find upgrades in the draft.

3. Go Make the Team – Long shots who have the spring and summer to earn a roster spot.

Locked In

CB Riq Woolen

The former Seahawks Pro Bowler can earn up to $15 million on his prove-it deal. The lengthy corner, who ran a sub-4.3 coming out of UTSA, is currently penciled in as the starter opposite All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell on the outside.

Edge Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie sits third on the current pass-rush depth chart behind Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. While the Eagles are still searching for a true centerpiece rusher, his $4.3 million in guaranteed money all but ensures he’ll make the 53-man roster.

TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert continues to beat the odds, returning for his ninth season in Philadelphia on a one-year, $7 million fully guaranteed deal. He remains the clear TE1 for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

WR Hollywood Brown

With or without A.J. Brown, Hollywood has a role in this offense. If A.J. stays, Brown slots in as the WR3 and immediate replacement for Jahan Dotson. If A.J. is traded, Brown’s role expands significantly. He signed a prove-it deal with $5 million guaranteed.

DB Michael Carter

Carter signed a revised deal worth just $1.45 million in guarantees, but his versatility pushed him over the line from “draft-proofing” to roster lock. The Eagles believe he can successfully transition to safety. Even if he doesn’t start opposite Drew Mukuba, Carter's ability to back up Cooper DeJean in the slot and provide depth on the back end makes him extremely valuable to Vic Fangio’s defense.

CB Jonathan Jones

Jones has a strong chance to be the Eagles’ CB3 thanks to his experience and positional versatility. His $2 million in guarantees suggests the team is counting on him in that role.

Draft-Proofing

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

TEs Grant Calcaterra and Johnny Mundt

This is a deep tight end draft class, with potential contributors available even on Day 3. Both Calcaterra ($700K guaranteed) and Mundt ($750K guaranteed) are on notice. As examples, Stanford tight end like Sam Roush could make Mundt expendable, while North Carolina State’s Justin Joly could push Calcaterra off the roster.

S Marcus Epps

Epps’ contract hasn’t been officially filed yet, but it’s safe to assume it’s near the veteran minimum. If the Eagles don’t draft a safety in April, Epps should have a comfortable summer. However, any meaningful safety selection—especially one projected to start or play as the third safety—could put his roster spot in jeopardy.

OT Fred Johnson

Johnson has been a reliable swing tackle, but offensive tackle is widely expected to be addressed in the first round. If that happens, carrying “Big Fred” as OT4 makes little sense with developmental prospects Cam Williams, Myles Hinton, and Hollin Pierce already on the roster.

S/Special Teamer J.T. Gray

One of the NFL’s best special teams players, Gray could give the Eagles the kind of impact they haven’t had since the days of Chris Maragos and Bryan Braman. That said, he must prove he’s still the three-time All-Pro from his Saints days and not the journeyman who bounced around three teams last season.

Go Make the Team

RB Dameon Pierce

The Eagles kept A.J. Dillon as an RB4 last season, but they’re unlikely to do the same again unless Pierce (who received just $250K guaranteed) proves his value as a kick returner.

TE Stone Smartt

The former college quarterback must stand out on special teams and show he can contribute as a pass-catcher if he wants to push Calcaterra for a roster spot.

WR Elijah Moore

Moore feels somewhat redundant to what Hollywood Brown brings to the table. Ironically, his best path to making the team might be if A.J. Brown is traded, given Moore’s friendship with the All-Pro receiver.