Eagles Expected To 'Swing Big' To Replace Kevin Patullo

The talk around the Philadelphia Eagles right now is who will be the team's next offensive coordinator?

This is a topic and question that Eagles fans know well, seeing how the 2026 season will be the fifth straight season with a new playcaller. Shane Steichen had the job in 2022, Brian Johnson had it in 2023, Kellen Moore was the guy in 2024, Kevin Patullo in 2025, and now someone new for the 2026 season. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday night that both Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski are expected to get a "real look" for the job this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport weighed in on the search on Wednesday and noted that the current expectation is that the Eagles will "swing big" in their search for a replacement for Patullo.

"We'll start with the Philadelphia Eagles, who made the decision to remove Kevin Patullo as the offensive coordinator" Rapoport said. "Has not been fired. Could in fact end up staying with Nick Sirianni as a lieutenant as he has been every year before this year. A sounding board, someone for advice, someone for game management. That has really become Kevin Patullo's specialty with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"They decided to make him a coordinator this year. Just simply didn't work out. Just wasn't good enough. The offense was non-functional. It was a source of frustration the entire year. Kevin Patullo out as OC. I would expect the Eagles to swing big. I would also expect them to maybe not go with something Sirianni has done before. A little bit of a clean break there."

Both Kingsbury and Stefanski certainly would fit the description of "swing big." Both are former head coaches and have had success in the league. Stefanski specifically is a two-time AP Coach of the Year, which certainly would fit the description of not going with what the team has done before.

Another option that should be considered is former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Arguably, he's the top offensive coach available right now after being let go by the Dolphins.

It is still very early in the process, but expect the Eagles to get aggressive in their search.

