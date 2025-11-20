Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Offers Honest Take On Jalen Hurts–A.J. Brown Situation
There has been more said about the Philadelphia Eagles off the football field this season than the actual product on the field.
Philadelphia surely isn't an easy place to play. In some places, just winning games would be enough. But, that isn't necessarily the case with the Eagles. The Eagles are 8-2, but there has been more drama with the franchise this year than pretty much any other team out there. Now, that could just be the fact that the Eagles play in Philadelphia puts a bigger spotlight on the franchise. Every team has drama, it just seems like the Eagles' becomes public.
Jalen Hurts was bashed in the media over the last few days with anonymous reports pointing towards "frustrations" growing in the locker room. AJ Brown has gotten his fair share of it too, this season. This is a topic that has been talked about by current and former Eagles players as well. DeSean Jackson, for example, hinted at more going on behind the scenes between Brown and Hurts.
Jason Kelce weighed in on Jalen Hurts/AJ Brown
Fellow former Eagles star Jason Kelce also spoke about the ongoing rift while joining 94WIP Sports Radio on Thursday and shared a story he once had involving Lane Johnson.
"I think the quotes on Jalen, I think that there are frustrations within a team that build up continually," Kelce said. "I think Jalen gets a lot of the highlighting of that because he's the quarterback. Me and Lane Johnson one year, I'll put this out there. Me and Lane Johnson one year at the end of Chip Kelly's career, Lane made a comment in the media or said something along the lines of 'The up-tempo offense is too hard on us in practice and we're working too difficult and guys are getting fatigued.' And I remember reading that and I went out and said something in the media and said, 'You know, what does Lane know? Lane's only been with the Philadelphia Eagles. How does he know what it feels like to do other practices? He's only practiced with Chip Kelly. So, he's parroting something from what other guys are saying. To be honest, I think we're pretty pampered here in Philadelphia.'
"And then Lane made another comment. Lane and I didn't talk for an entire offseason. Lane is like one of my best friends. Like I love that guy. And this is part of being on a team. There are so many ups and downs...This thing brings out emotions and sides of people because you want to win so bad and I hate seeing this. The only way out of this, and I mean this fully, is you talk to people and you be accountable. You try to work this out and it's not that much different from what you do in your marriage."
At the end of the day, there's always going to be a difference between the media perception and what goes on behind closed doors in the locker room itself. There's been a lot of smoke around the franchise. Hopefully, this is used as an opportunity to come together for the stretch run. The Eagles are Super Bowl contenders. That's not the case every year. Philadelphia has just two titles under its belt. These opportunities don't come around often. Hopefully, the drama can be put to rest until the offseason, at least.
