Eagles-Patriots AJ Brown Proposal Feels Laughably Low

The Philadelphia Eages are fortunate to have arguably the No. 1 wide receiver duo in football in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Not many teams can boast a tandem like these guys and both have long-term deals already under their belt as well. Realistically, the Eagles could stick with them into the future and be perfectly fine, no matter who they add to be the team's No. 3 receiver.

There has been trade chatter swirling for weeks already about Brown, but that is one variable that seems to be forgotten. The Eagles' offense wasn't great in 2025, but they have the pieces to be among the best in football and just brought in a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion. Why make your offense worse unless there is something you can't refuse in return? If Brown wants out, that's another story. But if not, there's no reason to even consider a deal unless there is something massive.

The Eagles shouldn't even think of this mock trade

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan pitched a mock trade between the Eagles and New England Patriots that arguably should make Howie Roseman turn off his phone entirely.

"New England Patriots," Sullivan wrote. "Eagles receive: 2026 third-round pick (No. 95 overall), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 169 overall). Patriots receive: WR A.J. Brown. The link here between Brown and the Patriots is obvious: Mike Vrabel. The wideout played under Vrabel when they were both with the Tennessee Titans, and the two have reportedly remained close even after Brown was traded to Philly (something Vrabel was reportedly not a fan of).

"One of the things that was highlighted during New England's one-sided defeat by the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX was their lack of a true No. 1 weapon, with Mack Hollins serving as the leading receiver (78 yards). Given his relationship with Vrabel, coupled with the clear need atop the depth chart, the Patriots could enter the mix for Brown, but may not be willing to shell out an early Day 2 pick, as they are still trying to build up youth at other key areas on the roster."

While the Patriots and Vrabel may like Brown, so do the Eagles. A third- and fifth-round pick for a top-five receiver would be ridiculously low. We're not talking about a 33-year-old playmaker on his last leg. Brown is just 28 years old and has plenty of good football ahead.

