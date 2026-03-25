AJ Brown-Elijah Moore Eagles Theories Quickly Squashed

The Philadelphia Eagles made another intriguing move in the wide receiver room on Tuesday.

Philadelphia went out and signed former second-round pick Elijah Moore after stops with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills. This is the second big move made in free agency for the Eagles in the receiver room, along with signing veteran running back Hollywood Brown.

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With another receiver coming to town, naturally, it led to a lot of chatter. AJ Brown has been in trade rumors all offseason. The addition of Moore's led some to suggest that bringing in another talented receiver is a sign that Brown will eventually get moved. Others used Brown and Moore's relationship as a talking point to suggest the Eagles made the move as a way to try to keep the three-time Pro Bowler in town. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and shut down the theories out there. Instead, Schefter suggested a much simpler reason for the Eagles signing Moore.

The Eagles made a solid move bringing in Elijah Moore

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"I’ve seen it floated out there, obviously [AJ Brown and Elijah Moore] are very close, they have a great relationship," Schefter said. "I don’t believe that’s why they signed Elijah Moore. Although it doesn't hurt, I think they signed Elijah Moore, because when you look at their roster you can’t have a surplus of undrafted free agents to fill out your roster.

"You just can’t do that. You need people that have played in the league who are experienced and provide some depth in event that you need it, and I think that singing is no more than that. Because it’s a wide receiver we can come up with all our theories and float them out there. I just think it’s the fact that their filling out their roster with experienced people who have proven to play at the NFL level. Period."

Sure, there is a real connection to Brown. Also, this is, of course, the Eagles making another addition in the receiver room amid all of the trade rumors. It shouldn't overshadow the fact that Moore is simply a talented receiver who can help the team out, whether Brown is on the roster or not.

Moore is just 25 years old. The 2025 season wasn't great for him. He had nine catches for 112 yards in nine games for the Bills. He had much more of an opportunity in 2023 and 2024 with the Browns. He had 104 targets — his career high — in 2023 and set his career high with 640 yards. In 2024, he had 102 targets and set a career high with 61 catches for 538 yards.

If Moore is the No. 4 receiver for the Eagles in 2026, that will be a luxury for this new-look offense.