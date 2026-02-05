AJ Brown's Eagles Future Steals Super Bowl Week Spotlight

If you have been following along with the Philadelphia Eagles since the 2025 National Football League season ended, you've likely already heard a lot about the ongoing trade rumors swirling around wide receiver AJ Brown.

Brown's future with the franchise has been a popular talking point throughout Super Bowl Week. On Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic spoke to PHLY Sports at Super Bowl Opening Night and noted that she believes Brown has played his final game in Philadelphia.

"I have a feeling it's going to resolve itself by AJ no longer being in Philly," Russini said. "That's where I think it's going to head. I don't know that for a fact yet and I wouldn't be surprised if they move him to a team like New England, a team that's playing in the Super Bowl. ... I was poking around on it before the trade deadline, just in case they did it. [I think] they get a second-rounder."

The Eagles star has been under a microscope

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On a more positive note, longtime Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham also spoke to PHLY Sports and said that he believes Brown will be back.

"Even with AJ, I still think he's going to be back," Graham said. "I think he's going to be back. I think they just want to get everybody excited for what's to come and I'm hoping this will get him excited. ... Of course, [Howie Roseman] says all the time, some of those snippets that you hear, 'I don't like trading away good players.' You'd hate to see him go somewhere else and ball. ... I'd say it's a 60-40 [chance of Brown staying]."

Cooper DeJean was also asked about Brown on Wednesday, while joining Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."

"We’ve got to keep A.J. Brown in Philly, I think” DeJean said. “ ... I think he’s all right in Philly right now.”

On the other hand, Derrick Henry was asked about Brown, also on "Up & Adams," and made the case for the Baltimore Ravens to make a run at him.

"We would gladly love to have him," Henry said in response to Adams saying there are swirling rumors that Brown could end up with the Ravens. "We would gladly love to have him. AJ's a dog. I played with AJ in Tennessee with [Mike Vrabel]. [Lamar Jackson] likes playing with guys whose got a dog mentality. So, he would love AJ. Gladly. Come on over. Come on over. Please. Please, AJ, come to Baltimore. Let's go get this ring. You got one in Philly. Y'all did that. Come to Baltimore."

So, there's a lot of noise there and everyone seems to want Brown. Hopefully, the Eagles' front office feels the same. On the bright side, Graham said he thinks Brown is going to stick around, but we've got a long offseason ahead.

