What Dallas Goedert Deadline Really Means for Eagles, AJ Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Goedert have not come to terms on a deal for the 2026 National Football League season.

It's not just that. The Eagles and the veteran tight end have now pushed the deadline for his contract to officially void twice. It was first moved to Friday, March 13. Now, it has reportedly been pushed again to Monday, March 16, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

"The Eagles and Dallas Goedert have pushed the void date on his contract back to Monday, league sources told The Athletic," Berman wrote. "They had previously set a deadline for this afternoon.

"This allows the Eagles to continue negotiating with Goedert. The Eagles would need to release him if no agreement is reached and incur a cap hit of $20M+. (The salary cap picture also has ramifications on a potential A.J. Brown trade.)"

What a wild offseason for Philadelphia

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The timing is very interesting. Early in the day on Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joined "The Anthony Gargano Show" and noted that the deadline was initially pushed because of the AJ Brown trade talks.

"Now, the Goedert window being moved back was not just for Goedert," Garafolo said. "It was for AJ as well. Because those two are interconnected. If you lose Goedert, you take a huge cap hit. If you trade AJ, you take a huge cap hit. There's not going to be an AJ trade and a Goedert release. It's going to be one or both. So they continue to work on both of those. There is no momentum. There has been communication between the Eagles and other teams regarding AJ Brown 100 percent over the last couple of days and I expect that to continue today. We'll see if they can get something done by the then of the day."

A decision on Dallas Goedert’s future should be coming soon, one way or another.



"The Goedert window being moved back wasn’t just for Goedert — it was for A.J. as well, because those two are interconnected."



- @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/khTBfsmUb1 — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) March 13, 2026

With the decision being pushed again, it's a clear sign that a decision hasn't been made either way. The Brown trade rumors picked up on Friday with The Athletic's Dianna Russini reporting that the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are making "strong pushes" for him.

It's safe to assume nothing has been worked out on the Brown or Goedert fronts. Now we wait until Monday.