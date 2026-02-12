Eagles Roster Shuffle Could Push LB to Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded at linebacker right now, even though one of the team's key contributors is a pending free agent.

Nakobe Dean spent the last four seasons with the Eagles and now is a pending free agent with his future up in the air. Dean is just 25 years old. Whoever signs him this offseason — whether it is the Eagles or another team — will be getting a guy who is explosive and can get after the quarterback. He set a new career high with four sacks in 2025 in just 10 games played.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dean has made it clear over and over this offseason that he would like to return to Philadelphia. It's something the Eagles should absolutely consider, but with Zack Baun and 2025 first-rounder Jihaad Campbell in the mix, it doesn't currently sound like a likely option. But, who could land him if he leaves Philadelphia? FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman predicted that his next home will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles LB is a pending free agent

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"No. 32. Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles," Auman wrote. "Dean, 25, has been limited by injuries throughout four seasons in Philadelphia. His peak was 128 tackles in 2024 in a Super Bowl season for the Eagles, though a knee injury sidelined him for most of the playoffs and through the first month of this season. He can get to the quarterback — seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss in the last two seasons — but his durability is a question mark.

"The Eagles used a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell last year, so maybe they've already decided on Dean's future. How much can Dean get as a free agent? There's a wide range of projections, but he's likely in the $8 million a year vicinity. Prediction: Signs with Buccaneers."

Tampa Bay is a team that underachieved in 2025 and should be looking to make a statement this offseason. Adding someone with the upside of Dean would fit that description.

More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Under Fire on Surprise Hot Seat List