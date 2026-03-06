AJ Brown Update: 2 West Coast Teams Eyed Eagles Star

Just when you thought the AJ Brown sweepstakes was starting to quiet down, more information comes out.

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted on Thursday that the "most likely potential partners" for Brown, if the Philadelphia Eagles opted to move him, are the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added more fuel to the Patriots' fire by saying he thinks it will come down to either Philadelphia or New England as Brown's home for 2026.

On Friday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on X that the Eagles have been "holding firm" with their lofty asking price and in the process, also noted that the Los Angeles Chargers are "keeping tabs" on the playmaker and the Los Angeles Rams discussed a move, but are out.

The Eagles superstar has been talked about endlessly

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown," Russini wrote. "While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources. ... The Rams discussed trading for Brown but have moved on."

Russini also reported that no official offer has been made.

"While teams have been internally discussing potential trade packages for A.J. Brown, no team has made an official offer to the Eagles, per multiple sources," Russini wrote.

From a price tag perspective, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles want a "Quinnen Williams-like" package to even consider the idea of moving Brown. That was a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a player. So, Russini saying the Eagles haven't lowered their price is a good thing. Why should they? You have a top-five receiver in the league under contract. Philadelphia doesn't have to move Brown by any means. Even with all of the noise, the Eagles could enter the 2026 season with Brown in the starting lineup and be perfectly happy.

From a team perspective, all of the buzz has been on the Patriots and a bit on the Ravens. For the Eagles, the more teams interested, the better. With a massive asking price, the Eagles are only going to get it if there is competition for Brown's services.

So, this is a positive update for Philadelphia, but again, not a sign of a deal to come yet. It's more of the same. Interest, interest, interest and more interest. If I had a flag football team, I'd have an interest in acquiring Brown too. Every football team out there should have interest in him. What matters is that the asking price has not moved and it shouldn't.