Andy Dalton Officially Joins Eagles: QB3 Today, Trade Insurance Tomorrow?

The Eagles’ trade for Andy Dalton became official Tuesday when the veteran quarterback passed his physical at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

For now, Dalton is the QB3 in Philadelphia behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. How long that status quo lasts remains to be seen.

From the Charlotte side of the deal comes the realization that Dalton — who was traded to the Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round pick — had been granted permission to seek a trade after the Panthers signed Kenny Pickett. Ironically, Pickett served as Jalen Hurts’ backup during the Super Bowl LIX-winning season for the Eagles and now becomes the younger backup option behind starter Bryce Young in Carolina.

The impetus for Dalton requesting the trade was his desire for an opportunity to be the primary backup in his 16th NFL season.

Obviously, no such promise was made by the Eagles, who view McKee as one of the better backups in the league. However, Dalton’s arrival — and his 169 career regular-season starts — brings not only veteran skill and experience to Philadelphia, but also the insurance to feel comfortable moving McKee if the right offer comes along.

Waiting For An Opportunity?

Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee talks with reporters after an impressive performance in beating the Bengals in the preseason opener. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

McKee is entering the final year of his rookie deal as a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford so the belief is the Eagles may want to move him before he hits unrestricted free agency next March.

The only indication we’ve gotten from New York sources is that Howie Roseman was asking for a second-round pick for McKee when the Jets checked in.

That tracks with Roseman’s demonstrated history of aiming high in trade negotiations.

Dalton himself seems pretty happy to be the QB3 in Philadelphia after the same scenario in Carolina prompted his trade request. Perhaps that happiness is as simple as chasing a ring late in his career, with the understanding that the Eagles are a lot closer to contention than the Panthers.

New #Eagles QB Andy Dalton posted this to @instagram after passing his physical today and officially became a member of the #Eagles strong QB room (Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee and Dalton) for new position coach Parks Frazier. pic.twitter.com/yIQD4yEYAt — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) March 24, 2026

Or maybe Dalton got the heads-up to hold on tight until the other shoe drops.

The last time Roseman’s QB factory had this kind of logjam was in 2021, when the GM signed Joe Flacco to be Hurts’ backup, only to trade for Gardner Minshew in August. Ultimately, Flacco was dealt to the Jets in October after then-starter Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury.

That was moving the old guy for the younger option. This could be the inverse — with Dalton’s presence making it OK to move McKee the minute desperation hits in another NFL city.