Chris Simms Blasts Eagles' Jalen Hurts In 6-Minute Rant

The Philadelphia Eagles are in first place in the NFC East and have an 8-4 record heading into a Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's been a somewhat quiet week, by the Eagles' standards, outside of the team's failed pursuit of cornerback Darius Slay. Unlike the last few weeks, this week hasn't been full of drama or negative anonymous reports.

Outside of the Slay pursuit, the biggest story of the week was quarterback Jalen Hurts responding to -- and shutting down -- reports that he has told the team he wants to run less this season. It's been a pretty normal week, but former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms threw some fuel onto the fire on Friday. Simms joined "This Is Football" with Kevin Clark and was asked about the Eagles and went on a 6-minute rant blaming Hurts for the issues that have popped up with Philadelphia's offense this season.

The former QB spoke out

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrate a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Everybody's blaming the coaches and the blame deserves to be on the quarterback," Simms said. "That's it. Again, this is why you heard last week and the week before from Philadelphia beat writers who have been there forever, Seth Joyner, all these people. There's a lot of unhappiness in the organization about the quarterback. The quarterback won't play the game in the pocket. The quarterback has hijacked the offense and won't let them run certain plays. I've been saying this for two years. Right now, people are starting to realize. I'm not just saying it. I know it.

"I've been told by people there now (and) people that were there and left. Nick Sirianni didn't get this job because they went, 'Man, you only have five plays in your offense. We want you.' They run a limited offense because of the quarterback.

"The run game has never been creative. It's never. Last year, it was a lot of the same runs you're seeing right now...This is where the organization is going crazy because the public is pointing the finger at everybody except the guy who deserves the blame. All of the players and coaches know that it's the quarterback."

You can see the entire segment right here.

Hurts is the quarterback so obviously all of the plays run through him. This take seems a bit aggressive. Through 12 games, Hurts has 2,514 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, two interceptions, 329 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. Sure, the offense could be better and that has been a talking point all season. But 27 touchdowns to two interceptions is pretty insane. Plus, the Eagles have an 8-4 record and are in first place in the NFC East.

The vast majority of quarterbacks in the league would be thrilled if these were their stats and team record. Things could always get better, and as the quarterbac,k there is some blame to be had, but some of these takes are out there.

