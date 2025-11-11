Defensive Tackle Is Latest Seventh-Round Draft Success For Eagles
It’s hard to find starters, let alone every-game contributors, in the seventh round of the NFL draft, except that the Eagles have had great success doing so. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is the latest example.
Ojomo knew exactly what was coming on a fourth-down play late in the Eagles’ 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Needing just a yard to keep a potential game-winning or tying drive alive, Josh Jacobs got blown up because Ojomo alerted his teammates to what was coming and helped make the play that helped win the game.
The third-year defensive tackle leads the team with four sacks, and has been shouted out by teammates such as Jalyx Hunt for his brainpower. Heck, he was 16 years old when he enrolled at the University of Texas.
Smart kid, Ojomo. The best seventh-round pick in Eagles history? No. Top 10? Definitely.
His play got me thinking about the franchise’s best seventh-round picks, and here’s the list as I see it, starting from last to first:
The Top 10 Seventh-Round Eagles Picks
10: Jordan Poyer, 2013. The safety is last on this list because his impact didn't come with the Eagles, but mostly with the Bills, and he is in his 13th season. He’d be much higher, but he didn’t play a single game with them.
9: King Dunlap, 2008. He was a valuable backup at offensive tackle - think Fred Johnson – who played in 52 games with 19 starts in four years with the Eagles and had an eight-year career.
8: Bryce Brown, 2012. The running back looked like he might stick around a while after rushing for 115 yards in the same game that LeSean McCoy had 133. That was 12 years ago. He was traded to the Bills in 2014, where he played just 10 games over the next two years before being out of football.
7: Kurt Coleman, 2010. The safety played four years, 59 games, with 29 starts. He made seven interceptions.
6: Beau Allen, 2014. His snaps increased all four years he was with the Eagles, and he was a key part of the defensive line rotation each season, helping win the organization’s first Super Bowl. Though he made just eight starts, he played in 63 games.
5: Moro Ojomo, 2023. His story is still being written.
4: Jalen Mills, 2016. A starting cornerback on the Eagles’ first Super Bowl team, he spent five years with the Eagles, playing 63 games with 49 starts and making five interceptions.
3: Jordan Mailata, 2018. His story has been well-told by now, and maybe you could make the argument he should be at No. 2. Maybe when his career is over, the left tackle will be.
2: Charlie Johnson, 1977. The nose tackle started 73 of 76 games, went to three straight Pro Bowls from 1979-1981 and was named first-team All-Pro in two of those years.
1: Harold Carmichael, 1971. Who else? The receiver is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was, at the time, a rare breed of player who could run, catch, and was 6-8, 225 pounds.
