Eagles’ 2025 Season Could Hinge On This Week
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of arguably the most important week of the National Football League calendar for the organization: the bye week.
Typically, the bye week doesn't get discussed too much, but if you think back to last year's, you'll know why it's so important. Last year, the Eagles limped into the Week 5 bye week with a 2-2 record and people around the league calling for Nick Sirianni's job. The Eagles were adjusting to new coordinators and used that bye week to really hone in on the team's identity and it completely changed the trajectory of the Eagles' season.
Philadelphia went on to win 12 of its final 13 regular season games before going on a dominant run in the playoffs to the Super Bowl. Now, the Eagles are 6-2, but this bye week is still important with all of the drama to the season so far. The Eagles' record may sound good, but there have been so many issues throughout the campaign and now is an opportunity to clean them up. Plus, it doesn't hurt to have the bye week just before the trade deadline as well. There's a lot of noise and Nick Sirianni's message for the team couldn't have been better.
"I think it’s so important that we are completely locked in and focused on finding ways to get better," Sirianni said. "Identifying issues, identifying strengths, and this is a really important week. We’ve benefited from this week in the past, whether that be going into playoffs or whether it’s in the regular season. It’s that same motivation and same hunger to do everything that we can do to help improve the football team.
The Eagles still have room for growth
"For players, it’s about being away, resting their bodies, taking care of their bodies, doing some extra stuff themselves as far as their mental preparation for the rest of the season. I always think that this bye week sets you up for some things for the rest of the season, so it’s really an important week."
The Eagles can't take their foot off the gas. It's important to take a moment away to rest and get healthy so the team can continue to play at a high level after the bye. For the Eagles, it's especially important with AJ Brown missing Week 8 and Saquon Barkley exiting.
Last year, the bye week changed the season for the Eagles. This year, it comes at a time when the Eagles need a break. Hopefully, it has a similar impact and the Eagles are really able to hit on what has made them great. The Eagles' offense, specifically has shown signs of life over the last few weeks. Jalen Hurts is on a historic heater right now and the running game broke out against the New York Giants with both Barkley and Tank Bigsby topping 100 yards. Barkley even broke off a 65-yard touchdown on his first rush of the day.
The Eagles' offense is trending in the right direction and this week is the perfect time to watch the tape, see what they're doing well, and do more of that over the next nine games.
On top of that, with the trade deadline coming on Nov. 4th, the Eagles have a unique opportunity to look around without also having to prepare for a game on Sunday. Philadelphia has a need at corner and at the edge. It has been talked about over and over how the Eagles could add a piece or two. Now, they have a chance to do so without splitting its focus, like teams with games this weekend have to do.
All in all, it's an important week for the Eagles and very well could be the most important one of the regular season.
