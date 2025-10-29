Eagles Reportedly Looking To Add At Trade Deadline
There aren't many teams that get more buzz around the trade deadline year-in and year-out than the Philadelphia Eagles.
Howie Roseman is potentially the most aggressive general manager in the National Football League. Right now, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East with a 6-2 record. No matter what is going on, Roseman is always looking for ways to improve this team. Philadelphia could be 8-0 right now without a single hole on the roster, but the Eagles would still be looking. Philadelphia is proactive, rather than reactive.
Arguably, the most perfect example of this was the addition of Tank Bigsby earlier in the season. At the time, the deal was surprising because the Eagles' running back room seemed full with Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, and AJ DIllon. But, Bigsby now is starting to play a role in the offense. The Eagles have a few more days to try to get more deals done and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that Philadelphia is still expected to pursue cornerback and pass-rush options ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
"Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? In position to add," Fowler wrote. "Several teams I've talked to expect Philadelphia to explore cornerback and pass-rush options. Re-signing Brandon Graham last week eases the need at pass rush, but the Eagles probably will need an extra player down the stretch. The expectation is Philly will not trade A.J. Brown."
Trade options for the Eagles to consider
Trades have already started to pop up around the league, so the Eagles may want to act fast if they want to address both of these needs. The Eagles could get Jakorian Bennett -- who they acquired in a trade in August -- as soon as Week 10. The Eagles could also get Brandon Graham on the field for Week 10 as well. But, if the Eagles want more depth, there could be options out there for the taking.
Cornerback fits:
Alontae Taylor, CB, New Orleans Saints
The Saints are 1-7 on the season and have the worst record in the NFC. Taylor is heading to free agency after the season. He's just 26 years old and has played in all eight games -- including seven starts -- for New Orleans.
Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Reports have been out there that the Seahawks could move the former Pro Bowler. Another guy going to free agency this offseason. He would be an immediate guy to plug in for the rest of the way.
Edge rusher fits:
Will McDonald IV, DE, New York Jets
McDonald is the type of player the Jets shouldn't trade. He's 26 years old and has two more years of control. He had 10 1/2 sacks last year and three so far this season. New York reportedly has gotten calls on him this fall.
Bradley Chubb, DE, Miami Dolphins
Chubb is a two-time Pro Bowler playing on a team that isn't going anywhere this year. Chubb has four sacks and Miami has a 2-6 record. If Miami loses to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, the Eagles should call the Dolphins on Friday.