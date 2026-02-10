Eagles $96 Million Superstar on Trade Watch

It seems like no matter what AJ Brown says, some around the league continue to believe that he could be a trade candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Brown has spent four seasons in Philadelphia and hasn't finished a season with fewer than 1,000 yards in a campaign yet. Brown is just 28 years old and opened up during Super Bowl Week about his excitement for the new offense.

"As an offense, we just come back and just really watch the tape and just like I said, rediscover ourselves and go to work each and every day," Brown said. "Being accountable and take it one day at a time. We have great leaders in our locker room. I'm fortunate to be a part of that, especially on offense. We do have a lot of talent, but talent gets us nowhere. It's all about being detailed and disciplined. ... I'm always excited. Sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for [Kevin Patullo]. To me, he did a tremendous job and he has a great heart but I'm excited for the season. I am excited for what's to come, for sure."

While this is the case, the noise hasn't quieted. ESPN's Kevin Seifert tabbed Brown as a player to watch in the trade market.

"Who could be traded? In addition to the quarterbacks, several other veterans could be available via trade," Seifert wrote. "Atop the list is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, whose 2025 season ended early because of a torn right meniscus. Crosby, 28, might not want to go through another rebuilding process with the Raiders, who recently hired their fourth coach in the past four seasons.

"Other players to watch include Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Buffalo Bills receiver Keon Coleman."

On top of this, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the situation is "unresolved."

"AJ Brown’s situation with the Eagles is still unresolved, but his relationship with the team remains somewhat tenuous," Russini wrote. "From what I’m hearing, substantial conversations about his future have not yet taken place, but expect talks to ramp up around the NFL combine in two weeks."

At the end of the day, the Eagles should keep Brown. There are few players out there who can do what he can do on the playing field. He also already has a long-term extension. Brown inked a three-year, $96 million extension that has him under contract through the 2029 season. After all of the drama of the 2025 season, it's not shocking that there's noise out there. But it would be a surprise if Brown is playing elsewhere in 2026.

