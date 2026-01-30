Eagles Add More Firepower After Sean Mannion

The Philadelphia Eagles landed Sean Mannion as the team's offensive coordinator on Thursday, but the team clearly isn't done.

Throughout the process, the Eagles interviewed a handful of candidates for the offensive coordinator job in person, including Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

Grizzard is someone who got some buzz towards the end of the search, but obviously didn't land the offensive coordinator job. But he's still coming to Philadelphia, though. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Grizzard is coming over to Philadelphia to work as the team's pass game coordinator.

The Eagles added another intriguing coach

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"More help in Philadelphia: Eagles are hiring former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as their pass game coordinator, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Grizzard now will join new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to lead Philadelphia’s offense."

Grizzard was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2025 and the team's pass game coordinator in 2024. Tampa Bay's passing offense wasn't explosive in 2025 and finished the season averaging 205.9 passing yards per game. That was higher than the Eagles, though, at 194.3 passing yards per game. It's important to note that the Buccaneers' offense was brutally hit by injuries all year. Mike Evans played just eight games. Chris Godwin played in just nine games. Emeka Egbuka played in all 17 games and was explosive in the first half of the season but wasn't as efficient in the second half. Baker Mayfield battled injuries all season as well.

In comparison, the Buccaneers averaged the third-most passing yards per game in 2024 (250.4 yards per game) when Grizzard was the pass game coordinator and the team was a bit healthier.

One interesting takeaway from the decision is that Kevin Patullo was the Eagles' pass game coordinator in 2023 and 2024. When he was removed as offensive coordinator, rumors surfaced that he could stick with the team in a different capacity. That very well could be the case, but he obviously won't be the team's pass game coordinator in 2026.

