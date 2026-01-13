Eagles Adding A Fullback Candidate In Carson Steele

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are signing former Kansas City fullback Carson Steele to a reserve/futures deal.

The 6-foot, 228-pound Steele, 23, played 17 games and started three for the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent out of UCLA in 2024, tallying 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 yards per carry), and adding seven receptions for 26 yards. He also returned five kickoffs for 138 yards (27.6 yards per return).

One concern is that despite those limited touches, Steele fumbled three times and lost two of them. Last season, the Greenwood, Indiana native spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

A high-volume runner in college at Ball State, Steele rushed for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2022 before transferring to UCLA for his final college season, where he piled up 847 yards and six TDs with the Bruins.

In Kansas City, Steele was a hybrid, regarded as a fullback first but also able to revert to halfback if needed.

BVS Back?

Eagles, from left to right, Josh Uche, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Ben VanSumeren. | Ed Kracz/Easgles on SI

The Eagles had expanded plans for the fullback position in the 2025 season before third-year linebacker turned fullback Ben VanSumeren tore his patellar tendon on the first play of the season on kickoff coverage.

Ultimately, Philadelphia kept the position in play by moving physical tight end Cameron Latu to fullback. The Alabama product played 103 offensive snaps on the season, 10% of the team’s total. It remains to be seen whether Latu stays at FB in 2026 or reverts back to tight end where veteran starter Dallas Goedert, and backups Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all set to be unrestricted free agents.

An underrated aspect of the Eagles’ decreased efficiency in the running game was the losses of VanSumeren and kind-sized receiver Johnny Wilson, who was often an impactful blocker in 13 personnel as a rookie.

VanSumeren is set to be a restricted free agent this spring.

VanSumeren recently told Eagles On SI that he underwent surgery under renowned orthopedic sports surgeon Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles shortly after the injury and is already very close to being 100%.

Had the Eagles made a deep run in the playoffs, BVS believed he might have had an chance to contribute.

For now, Steele is set to join a running back room led by Saquon Barkley that also features Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley. Veteran A.J. Dillon is set to be an unrestricted free agent in Match and is not expected back.

