Eagles All-Pro Solution After Losing Jaire Alexander
The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly solved the team’s issues at cornerback before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
Philadelphia didn't just make one move, it made two. The Eagles acquired Michael Carter II from the New York Jets and Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens. Carter got into the Monday night showdown against the Green Bay Packers for just a bit of the action. Alexander didn't travel with the team to the game as he stayed back to continue rehabbing his knee and learn the defense.
On Tuesday, though, things may have changed. A handful of reporters, including Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, reported that Alexander is stepping away from football for the time being to focus on getting himself to full strength physically and mentally.
"Former Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander has decided to step away from football to try to focus on getting himself right physically and mentally before deciding on his future," Glazer said. "Alexander informed the Eagles of his decision today NFL on FOX has learned."
The Eagles should look to add another piece
That's a heavy topic and one that hopefully Alexander is able to work out in the very best way for himself. For the Eagles, they could use another corner again in the meantime. The trade deadline has passed, so Philadelphia doesn't have that option. There are a few guys available in free agency worth taking a look at, including two-time All-Pro Stephon Gilmore.
At this point in the year, you're not going to find a better option. Even at 35 years old and not having played a game this season, there's an argument that he could be a suitable No. 2 corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell.
Last year, he started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings and held opposing quarterbacks to a 61.9 percent completion rate on 84 targets. In comparison, quarterbacks have a 65.7 percent completion rate on 35 targets this season against Adoree' Jackson. Quarterbacks have a 59.1 percent completion rate against Kelee Ringo in a smaller sample size of 22 targets.
Hopefully, everything works out with Alexander and Philadelphia. But, if the Eagles need another corner, there isn't a better option than the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
