Eagles Announce Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown Updates
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and it sounds like two of the team's biggest stars are going to be alright and ready to roll.
On Thursday, the Eagles had to announce their first Injury Report of the week. Most teams have to share their first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, but because the Eagles are playing on Monday, they were able to wait to make their first announcement of the week until Thursday.
Heading into the first Injury Report of the week, all eyes were on AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley. Brown missed the Week 8 game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Barkley suffered a groin injury against the Giants. Throughout the bye week, all signs pointed to both of these guys being fine and good to go on Monday. On Thursday, the Eagles shared the Injury Report and both Barkley and Brown were full participants, showing they will be good to go barring something surprising.
Things are looking up for Philadelphia
Brown specifically said he would be good to go while speaking to the media as well.
The Eagles entered the bye week in first place in the NFC East with a 6-2 record. Philadelphia was red-hot entering the bye week, even with Brown missing the Week 8 matchup. Things are about to get even better for them as well. Brown and Barkley are alright, the Eagles just landed Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander, Michael Carter II, and the team in general is getting closer to full strength with Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith working their way back.
All in all, things are looking up for the Eagles and it starts with this update from Philadelphia about Barkley and Brown. The Eagles added the pieces they needed ahead of the trade deadline and are getting healthy.
The Week 10 showdown against the Packers was one of the most hyped matchups on the schedule when it was released in the offseason. Now, it's just days away and Barkley and Brown should be good to go.